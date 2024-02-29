Respawn's Star Wars FPS game has been canceled A Mandalorian game from Respawn Entertainment has been canned following restructuring at EA.

EA announced yesterday that it will be laying off five percent of its company amid a reorganization and narrowing of its focus. In addition to cutting hundreds of jobs, the studio also announced that it would be canceling some currently in development projects. This includes a first-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe from Respawn Entertainment.

Following the announcements of layoffs at EA yesterday, EA president Laura Miele informed employees that Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars FPS would not be moving forward, as IGN confirmed. This falls in line with Andrew Wilson’s announcement of job cuts, which included the fact that EA wants to move away from some licensed content.



Source: Lucasfilm

Respawn’s unannounced Star Wars game was said to be a first-person shooter in which you play as a Mandalorian, a member of a faction of mercenaries and bounty hunters. Details are sparse, but the story apparently centered a different Mandalorian than the one popularized in the Disney+ show. Of course, Respawn is experienced in the Star Wars universe having developed Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor.

With EA’s Mandalorian game canceled, that’s another shooter from Respawn Entertainment that will never see the light of day. It’s one of many projects to be scrapped as part of the unprecedented layoffs being performed across the games industry this year.