Respawn's Star Wars FPS game has been canceled

A Mandalorian game from Respawn Entertainment has been canned following restructuring at EA.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Lucasfilm
1

EA announced yesterday that it will be laying off five percent of its company amid a reorganization and narrowing of its focus. In addition to cutting hundreds of jobs, the studio also announced that it would be canceling some currently in development projects. This includes a first-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe from Respawn Entertainment.

Following the announcements of layoffs at EA yesterday, EA president Laura Miele informed employees that Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars FPS would not be moving forward, as IGN confirmed. This falls in line with Andrew Wilson’s announcement of job cuts, which included the fact that EA wants to move away from some licensed content.

Two Mandalorians firing weapons from behind cover.

Source: Lucasfilm

Respawn’s unannounced Star Wars game was said to be a first-person shooter in which you play as a Mandalorian, a member of a faction of mercenaries and bounty hunters. Details are sparse, but the story apparently centered a different Mandalorian than the one popularized in the Disney+ show. Of course, Respawn is experienced in the Star Wars universe having developed Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor.

With EA’s Mandalorian game canceled, that’s another shooter from Respawn Entertainment that will never see the light of day. It’s one of many projects to be scrapped as part of the unprecedented layoffs being performed across the games industry this year.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

