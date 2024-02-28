EA to lay off approximately 670 employees and shift away from some licensed IP Electronic Arts' layoffs will impact roughly five percent of the company.

Electronic Arts is joining the chorus of video game companies announcing layoffs in 2024 as the publisher behind EA Sports FC and the Star Wars Jedi series has announced that it will lay off five percent of the company, which roughly translates to 670 employees.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson penned an open letter on the company’s website to announce the layoffs. In addition to the layoffs, Wilson states that the publisher will be “sunsetting games and moving away from development of future licensed IP.” Similar to countless similar letters published by CEOs this year, Wilson cities ongoing changes and shifts in the industry as the cause of the decision.



Source: Electronic Arts

I understand this will create uncertainty and be challenging for many who have worked with such dedication and passion and have made important contributions to our company. While not every team will be impacted, this is the hardest part of these changes, and we have deeply considered every option to try and limit impacts to our teams. Our primary goal is to provide team members with opportunities to find new roles and paths to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we will support and work with each colleague with the utmost attention, care, and respect. Communicating these impacts has already begun and will be largely completed by early next quarter.

Wilson also says that EA will be putting a focused effort into "owned IP, sports, and massive online communities."

With Electronic Arts laying off more than 600 workers, there have been layoffs in the games industry every business day this week, as Sony and Supermassive Games announced their own job cuts on Tuesday and Monday, respectively.