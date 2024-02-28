New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA to lay off approximately 670 employees and shift away from some licensed IP

Electronic Arts' layoffs will impact roughly five percent of the company.
Donovan Erskine
EA
Electronic Arts is joining the chorus of video game companies announcing layoffs in 2024 as the publisher behind EA Sports FC and the Star Wars Jedi series has announced that it will lay off five percent of the company, which roughly translates to 670 employees.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson penned an open letter on the company’s website to announce the layoffs. In addition to the layoffs, Wilson states that the publisher will be “sunsetting games and moving away from development of future licensed IP.” Similar to countless similar letters published by CEOs this year, Wilson cities ongoing changes and shifts in the industry as the cause of the decision.

Erling Haaland kicking a ball in the air while surrounded by defenders.

Source: Electronic Arts

Wilson also says that EA will be putting a focused effort into "owned IP, sports, and massive online communities."

With Electronic Arts laying off more than 600 workers, there have been layoffs in the games industry every business day this week, as Sony and Supermassive Games announced their own job cuts on Tuesday and Monday, respectively.

