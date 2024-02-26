New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Quarry, Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games to lay off 90 employees

The Dark Pictures studios confirmed that it's undergoing reorganization.
The start of the week brings yet another round of layoffs in the games industry as Supermassive Games is expected to lay off roughly 90 workers. The British studio behind Until Dawn and The Quarry confirmed the layoffs in a statement this morning.

Following a report from Bloomberg, Supermassive Games released an official statement to confirm the rumored layoffs. “It’s no secret that the games industry is currently facing significant challenges,” the statement reads. “And unfortunately, we aren’t immune to this.”

The statement goes on to confirm that the company expects to lose some employees as part of its restructuring. While the statement doesn’t specify how many workers are expected to be let go, the Bloomberg report claims the number is around 90.

Supermassive Games recently announced a remaster of Until Dawn in development at Ballistic Moon, and teased the return of its Dark Pictures series in a social media post in January. This marks the latest in what has been an unfortunately historic year for layoffs across the games industry.

