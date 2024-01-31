Until Dawn comes to PS5 and PC later this year Supermassive Games' horror classic is getting graphical enhancements for its new re-release.

Until Dawn, Supermassive Games’ beloved choose-your-own-adventure horror game, is getting a re-release on PS5 and PC.

Until Dawn’s re-release was announced during the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play. Originally released in 2015, the enhanced version of Until Dawn is being handled by Ballistic Moon. Not much is known about the project, other than the fact that it’ll feature visual improvements on the game.

In addition to the Until Dawn remaster, today’s PlayStation State of Play featured a new Silent Hill game, a Sonic Generations remaster, and a release date for Stellar Blade.