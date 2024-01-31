New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Until Dawn comes to PS5 and PC later this year

Supermassive Games' horror classic is getting graphical enhancements for its new re-release.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
1

Until Dawn, Supermassive Games’ beloved choose-your-own-adventure horror game, is getting a re-release on PS5 and PC.

Until Dawn’s re-release was announced during the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play. Originally released in 2015, the enhanced version of Until Dawn is being handled by Ballistic Moon. Not much is known about the project, other than the fact that it’ll feature visual improvements on the game.

In addition to the Until Dawn remaster, today’s PlayStation State of Play featured a new Silent Hill game, a Sonic Generations remaster, and a release date for Stellar Blade.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola