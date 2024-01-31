Silent Hill: The Short Message is free-to-play and out today Konami revealed a new Silent Hill game today, and it's releasing immediately.

The Silent Hill franchise appeared during the latest PlayStation State of Play in a fashion many didn’t expect. Konami revealed Silent Hill: The Short Message as the next game in the series, but what’s more is that it’s free-to-play and releasing today.

Silent Hill: The Short Message was revealed with a gameplay trailer during the latest PlayStation State of Play. The latest installment in the horror franchise is being shadow dropped, meaning fans can start playing it today. The option to go free-to-play as well will likely help maximize its initial audience.

The new Silent Hill game was just one of several reveals made during the latest PlayStation State of Play, which you can read all about here on Shacknews.