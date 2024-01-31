New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Silent Hill: The Short Message is free-to-play and out today

Konami revealed a new Silent Hill game today, and it's releasing immediately.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The Silent Hill franchise appeared during the latest PlayStation State of Play in a fashion many didn’t expect. Konami revealed Silent Hill: The Short Message as the next game in the series, but what’s more is that it’s free-to-play and releasing today.

Silent Hill: The Short Message was revealed with a gameplay trailer during the latest PlayStation State of Play. The latest installment in the horror franchise is being shadow dropped, meaning fans can start playing it today. The option to go free-to-play as well will likely help maximize its initial audience.

The new Silent Hill game was just one of several reveals made during the latest PlayStation State of Play, which you can read all about here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola