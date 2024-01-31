New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Stellar Blade gets April 26 release date

SHIFT UP Corporation's debut game will arrive in just a few months.
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
The January 2024 PlayStation State of Play featured a fresh look at Stellar Blade, the upcoming action-adventure game from SHIFT UP Corporation. We got a new story trailer, as well as new gameplay footage and details. Most notably, it’s been announced that Stellar Blade will be released on April 26, 2024.

The release date for Stellar Blade was featured at the end of its showing at today’s PlayStation State of Play.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

