Stellar Blade gets April 26 release date
SHIFT UP Corporation's debut game will arrive in just a few months.
The January 2024 PlayStation State of Play featured a fresh look at Stellar Blade, the upcoming action-adventure game from SHIFT UP Corporation. We got a new story trailer, as well as new gameplay footage and details. Most notably, it’s been announced that Stellar Blade will be released on April 26, 2024.
The release date for Stellar Blade was featured at the end of its showing at today’s PlayStation State of Play.
