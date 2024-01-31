Stellar Blade gets April 26 release date SHIFT UP Corporation's debut game will arrive in just a few months.

The January 2024 PlayStation State of Play featured a fresh look at Stellar Blade, the upcoming action-adventure game from SHIFT UP Corporation. We got a new story trailer, as well as new gameplay footage and details. Most notably, it’s been announced that Stellar Blade will be released on April 26, 2024.



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The release date for Stellar Blade was featured at the end of its showing at today’s PlayStation State of Play.