Sonic X Shadow Generations gets fall release window A remastered Sonic Generations will include an all-new story for Shadow the Hedgehog.

PlayStation's State of Play for January continued with a look at the next Sonic the Hedgehog game. Sega's blue mascot is making its return to 3D and to the Generations timeline, but this time is bringing Shadow along for the ride. Sonic X Shadow Generations is being billed as a remastered version of Sonic Generations while the playable Shadow portion will constitute an all-new story.

"With Sonic x Shadow Generations, we wanted to bring Sonic Generations to PS5 and PS4 while pairing a brand-new Shadow storyline to crossover with the original story," Sonic Team Creative Officer Takashi Iizuka said to PlayStation.Blog. "With Shadow's portion of the title, players will get to know him more as a character and understand his motivations. It will create the ultimate celebration of Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow gameplay that all fans will surely enjoy."

Sonic Generations first released in 2011 and worked to rejuvenate the Sonic franchise after several subpar efforts. The game's story crossed the modern day Sonic with the classic Sonic from the Sega Genesis days, mixing together newer 3D stages with more old-school 2D vintage Sonic levels. It released to generally favorable reviews on Metacritic. It did not receive a review on Shacknews.

Sonic X Shadow Generations is coming this fall to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.