Apex Legends new character Conduit revealed for Season 19 - Ignite Respawn Entertainment gave us a tease of Conduit with her origin story and promised a full reveal next week for Season 19 - Ignite.

The latest season of Apex Legends is almost upon us, and Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts are just about ready to give it a full reveal, but ahead of the festivities, we got to see the new Legend that will be coming with Season 19 - Ignite. Conduit is her name and it looks like she is a survivor that was saved from disaster by a hero. Wanting to emulate her hero and provide for her family, Conduit will become a Legend and enter The Ring to try to become an Apex Legend. More on the season is set to be shown off next week as well.

Respawn Entertainment and EA showed shared a new Apex Legends animated trailer showing off the origin story of new Legend, Conduit. Her life was once saved by a Monarch Titan, and with her sister needing care, Conduit decides to sacrifice her future similarly by utilizing the deadly radiation of the dead Monarch Titan’s battery and entering the Apex Games to become a Legend. Whether she can survive long enough to provide for her family is up to her.

Played by voice actor Frankie Kevich, Conduit will join the Apex Legends roster when Season 19 - Ignite launches at the end of October.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment used this animated trailer to give us the opening reveals for Season 19 - Ignite in Apex Legends. With Conduit teased, Respawn and EA promised that more details are coming soon. In fact, we’ll get a full reveal of the season on October 23. It seems likely that in addition to seeing what Conduit can actually do and what class she’ll fall into, we’re likely to see a new weapon and some major map changes as well.

Apex Legends Season 18 saw a full rework of the Revenant character. It will be interesting to see what Season 19 brings to the table. Keep an eye on our Apex Legends coverage and stay tuned for further news and updates as they drop.