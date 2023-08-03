Apex Legends Season 18 reworks Revenant

We’re just days away from the arrival of Apex Legends Season 18, which we here at Shacknews got to take an early look at during a preview event with the developers. The season features an ability rework coming for Revenant as well as a new Collection Event and new maps for the Mixtape playlist.

Revenant reborn



Source: Electronic Arts

Apex Legends Season 18 is officially subtitled ‘Resurrection,’ a fitting name given the rework to Revenant — arguably the biggest change of the season. Not only will the character’s base model take on a new appearance, but the specter of death is getting some new abilities, too.

His new Passive ability is called ‘Assassin’s Instinct’ and allows him to detect nearby enemies with low health and increases his crouch-walk and climbing speeds. Revenant’s new Tactical is called ‘Shadow Pounce” and lets him do a strong leap toward foes. One developer likened the jump to what Octane is able to do with his jump pads. Lastly, ‘Forged Shadows’ is his new Ultimate ability and will “ build a shroud of hardened shadows that block damage and regenerate, and will allow his shadows and his tactical to be refreshed on knock downs.”

The developers explained that they’ve had their eye on Revenant for a while, and determined that now was the time to jump in and rework the character. There are no current plans to rework other existing characters, but it’s something that Respawn Entertainment is keeping its eyes on. They also confirmed that Revenant will be unlocked for all players during Season 18, giving people a chance to give his new abilities for a spin. There will be a set of unique challenges that players can complete in order to permanently unlock Revenant.

Mixing up the playlist



Source: Electronic Arts

Mixtape, the matchmaking playlist that features Team Deathmatch, Control, and Gun Run, is adding new maps in Season 18. Set on Broken Moon, players can now partake in some non-battle royale action on The Core (Gun Run/TDM) and Production Yard (Control).

Apex Legends Season 18 will also open with the Death Dynasty Collection Event. Themed around the newly reworked character, this event will include Revenant’s new Death Grip Heirloom for players that are able to collect all 24 of the featured cosmetic items. The Death Dynasty Collection Event will provide bonus XP in Battle Royale from August 8-15 and in Mixtape from August 15-22.

The competition intensifies



Source: Electronic Arts

Respawn Entertainment has also assured fans that there are some tweaks coming to Ranked in Season 18, including adjusted ring damage and a buff to elimination bonuses. With a Legend rework and new Collection Event on the horizon, it’ll be interesting to see how fans take to Apex Legends Season 18.