Respawn working on fix for Apex Legends after update wiped stats & progress Another update was rolled out for Apex Legends that should keep progress from getting wiped, but restoring what's been lost will take another update.

A massive issue has been discovered in one of the patches for Apex Legends. Unfortunately, it sounds like progress and stats for numerous players were wiped out, leaving them seemingly at square one. Respawn has rolled out an update that stops the issue, but fixing the stats and progress that have been lost will take some more work. The developers have asked players to “hang tight” while they sort it out in an upcoming update.

Respawn spoke to the issues in Apex Legend’s recent patches in a thread on the studio Twitter. It was after the mid-season update to Apex Legends that players started noticing and commenting on the issue, claiming that after the update, their stats were completely wiped clean. Others reported having about 100 levels or several seasons worth of progress erased. It wasn’t long before Respawn was able to target the bug and eliminate it so no further player account wipes should happen.

Reddit users shared screenshots after the latest Apex Legends update seemed to have wiped their stats.

Source: Reddit

Even so, Respawn also clarified that despite the bug being erased, restoring player accounts to their rightful state is going to take some work. The developers have asked players for patience while they figure out the fix.

For players who are missing progress or content after our update this morning - please hang tight for now. We're working on an additional fix to restore your accounts to their state before our update, and we'll let you know as soon as it's ready. Thank you for your patience while we work through this.

It’s a nasty bug to say the least, and a blemish on the latest season of Apex Legends, but hopefully something the developers and players can put in the rear view in short order. As we await updates on this story, stay tuned for further Apex Legends coverage.