Evening Reading - October 6, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, and welcome to Monday Redux, or Tuesday as some people like to call it. Can you believe it's October? It's the spooky season, where games add delightfully creepy things for you to do and it's either getting colder or hotter, depending on your locale. It also means it's one month away from the US Presidential Election. Make sure you register to vote and then get out and vote (or vote by mail if you can). Now, let's read some Shacknews articles and then look at things from the internet!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Eddie Van Halen has passed away

The world has lost a legend today. But the good thing about legends is that they live on forever.

Interviewing for a job is the worst

imagine doctors being like "side project checkkkkk 🥼😷👩‍⚕️" pic.twitter.com/oPq27mQkFi — Emily (@EmilyKager) October 6, 2020

Flip it back on the HR. Do they like to interview people outside of work? Do they like to read random people's resumes on the bus?

Street Justice

So the citizens in #WatchDogsLegion are absolutely ready to scrap with the cops.



Here's me saving one lady, and then her getting a hit in. pic.twitter.com/giuhQbdA1t — M.H. Williams (@AutomaticZen) October 6, 2020

It looks like the citizens in Watch Dogs: Legion are sick and tired of getting stomped on.

The sign's telling me no, but my body, my body's telling me yes

What happened here pic.twitter.com/8fEAIK8HzV — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) October 6, 2020

There's a story here. I must know.

Shocked!

Congratulations to the happy kitty cat! Someone didn't think this through

Noah might have to open some kind of Jurassic Park-like lab to get this to work. Unless life... uh... finds a way?

Bad Doom shotguns

Got a tattoo of all the bad shotguns in the Doom games. pic.twitter.com/p9pg6z8aQb — 🎃 Dillon Rogers 🎃 (@TafferKing451) October 5, 2020

Look at all these terrible shotguns from Doom. Oh, wait.

Hades, more like Hardes.

I hear Hades is tough. Have you played it yet?

Among Us memes

Reactor Meltdown in 25 (0/2) pic.twitter.com/fKmGWnpzeq — CONEY (@CONEY) October 6, 2020

RUN. QUICK. Wait, why is Orange just standing there. Is he pretending to fix things?

pic.twitter.com/sxuSn8L75w — Out of context Among Us (@_AmongUs0) October 5, 2020

The slightest murmur from someone can be a dead giveaway.

As if you'd do a medbay scan with no one around.

Blake's kitties

That's a happy-looking Princess Toe-Beans with a sassy little face.

Beemo!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 6, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad for your viewing pleasure. He's sitting on a chair, that's covered in a blanket, cleaning his feet! He's gotta be nice and clean. So much of a cat's day is taken up with sleeping and bathing. See how he holds his foot with his paw for better results? Adorable. I love him.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.