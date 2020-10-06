Evening Reading - October 6, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, and welcome to Monday Redux, or Tuesday as some people like to call it. Can you believe it's October? It's the spooky season, where games add delightfully creepy things for you to do and it's either getting colder or hotter, depending on your locale. It also means it's one month away from the US Presidential Election. Make sure you register to vote and then get out and vote (or vote by mail if you can). Now, let's read some Shacknews articles and then look at things from the internet!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Baldur's Gate 3 hands-on preview: Masterpiece in the making
- Democracy 4 impressions: Political disaster simulation evolved
- FIFA 21 Review: Fifty-fifty ball
- IO Gear HVER Pro X Keyboard review: Cold hard keystrokes
- IO Gear MMOMENTUM Pro MMO Gaming Mouse review: A one-handed hotbar
- Microsoft responds to Labor Department probe over diversity policy
- Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition brings spooky woods & good dogs to VR this October
- Purah makes her debut in the latest Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity trailer
- Overwatch is getting a free game trial on Nintendo Switch next week
- New NBA 2K21 trailer shows off next-gen gameplay
- Wolfenstein & Dishonored Xbox Series X collections appear on ESRB Ratings
- A Resident Evil film reboot will allegedly run faithful to the first two games' stories
- Watch Dogs: Legion story trailer, Season Pass, and post-launch roadmap revealed
- Sony expecting the PS5 to outsell the PS4 in its first fiscal year
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Eddie Van Halen has passed away
The world has lost a legend today. But the good thing about legends is that they live on forever.
Interviewing for a job is the worst
imagine doctors being like "side project checkkkkk 🥼😷👩⚕️" pic.twitter.com/oPq27mQkFi— Emily (@EmilyKager) October 6, 2020
Flip it back on the HR. Do they like to interview people outside of work? Do they like to read random people's resumes on the bus?
Street Justice
So the citizens in #WatchDogsLegion are absolutely ready to scrap with the cops.— M.H. Williams (@AutomaticZen) October 6, 2020
Here's me saving one lady, and then her getting a hit in. pic.twitter.com/giuhQbdA1t
It looks like the citizens in Watch Dogs: Legion are sick and tired of getting stomped on.
The sign's telling me no, but my body, my body's telling me yes
What happened here pic.twitter.com/8fEAIK8HzV— Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) October 6, 2020
There's a story here. I must know.
Shocked!
Congratulations to the happy kitty cat!
Someone didn't think this through
Noah might have to open some kind of Jurassic Park-like lab to get this to work. Unless life... uh... finds a way?
Bad Doom shotguns
Got a tattoo of all the bad shotguns in the Doom games. pic.twitter.com/p9pg6z8aQb— 🎃 Dillon Rogers 🎃 (@TafferKing451) October 5, 2020
Look at all these terrible shotguns from Doom. Oh, wait.
Hades, more like Hardes.
October 3, 2020
I hear Hades is tough. Have you played it yet?
Among Us memes
Reactor Meltdown in 25 (0/2) pic.twitter.com/fKmGWnpzeq— CONEY (@CONEY) October 6, 2020
RUN. QUICK. Wait, why is Orange just standing there. Is he pretending to fix things?
October 5, 2020
The slightest murmur from someone can be a dead giveaway.
YALL GOTTA SEE THIS 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lZ6Ajcr6zp— $itsafrodisiac ✨👸🏾 (@Iam_Afrodisiac) October 5, 2020
As if you'd do a medbay scan with no one around.
Blake's kitties
That's a happy-looking Princess Toe-Beans with a sassy little face.
Beemo!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 6, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad for your viewing pleasure. He's sitting on a chair, that's covered in a blanket, cleaning his feet! He's gotta be nice and clean. So much of a cat's day is taken up with sleeping and bathing. See how he holds his foot with his paw for better results? Adorable. I love him.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 6, 2020