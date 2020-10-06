New NBA 2K21 trailer shows off next-gen gameplay NBA 2K21 has released a new trailer showcasing the game's next-gen graphics.

NBA 2K21 was recently released for modern consoles, bringing more simulated basketball to the PS4 and Xbox One. The game is also set to launch in November alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X with its next-gen version. 2K has stated that this version will be built from the ground up to be a truly next-gen experience. We finally got a glimpse at that with a newly released trailer for NBA 2K21.

The NBA 2K21 next-gen trailer was posted to the PlayStation YouTube channel, and gives us a taste of what to expect when the game hits PS5 and Series X. The graphics are simply stunning, looking just about photo-realistic at times. In the trailer, we see Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Dončić come through the tunnel to a roaring audience before a game against the Golden State Warriors.

The trailer then jumps to gameplay, where we see Luka go up against the Splash Bros. duo that is Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. There isn’t much detail given about new features or mechanics, as this reveal trailer is primarily focused on visuals. Here’s hoping that the next-gen version of the game will address some of the issues listed in our Shacknews review. There is a clear leap in visual quality from the already pretty-looking modern 2K games.

The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 will cost $69.99 USD when it launches this November for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, those that bought the Mamba Forever Edition of the current-gen title will be able to upgrade to next-gen for free. With just a little over a month to go, we’re likely to get more 2K21 next-gen details very soon. Stay with us here on Shacknews for the latest updates on NBA 2K21.