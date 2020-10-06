Wolfenstein & Dishonored Xbox Series X collections appear on ESRB Ratings It looks like Microsoft is getting ready to continue its efforts with Bethesda in its stable. Collections of popular Bethesda games have appeared on the ESRB website.

When Microsoft bought Bethesda, ZeniMax, and all that it entailed, it was just a matter of time before Microsoft made plans to utilize all of that IP in its move to the next generation. Popular Bethesda games are already coming Xbox Game Pass, but recently, couple curiously unannounced collections for Xbox Series X appeared in ESRB Ratings with Wolfenstein, Dishonored, and Prey among the mix.

The ESRB pages for Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection and the Wolfenstein Alt History Collection for Xbox Series X appeared recently on the ESRB website, as reported by IGN. In the case of Dishonored, it would likely include both Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Death of the Outsider, and Prey from the Arkane Studios catalogue. Meanwhile the Wolfenstein Alt History Collection could contain MachineGames’ popular Wolfenstein reboots, including The New Order, The Old Blood, The New Colossus, and Youngblood. We expect any and all DLC would also likely be included with these sets to complete the experience.

Dishonored and Prey are crown jewels among the Arkane catalogue while MachineGames has done great work with Wolfenstein. Both are looking likely to come to Xbox Series X.

Although Microsoft nor Xbox have made any official mention of these collections of Bethesda games for Xbox Series X, it seems like a pretty obvious move with some of the best pieces of its new acquisition’s catalogue. Arkane Studios and MachineGames have made incredible experiences over the years throughout their separate efforts under Bethesda. Meanwhile, we just saw Doom Eternal make its way to Xbox Game Pass as one of the opening volleys of Microsoft’s ownership of Bethesda and ZeniMax. We already knew that new and old games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future, but seeing collections like Wolfenstein and Prey brought into bundles on the Xbox Series X is sounding like a nice bonus to the ongoing Bethesda and Microsoft relationship.

Would you grab the Wolfenstein or Dishonored and Prey collections on the Xbox Series X? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and stay tuned as we watch this story for official details and updates.