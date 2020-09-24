Doom Eternal is coming to Xbox Game Pass in October Following the acquiring of ZeniMax and Bethesda, Microsoft is already going to work with its new acquisition, bringing id Software's Doom Eternal to Xbox Game Pass.

There was little doubt that the moment Microsoft and Xbox brought ZeniMax, Bethesda, and all studios under the publishing giant into its collective, we’d be seeing Microsoft take advantage of its new riches. That apparently starts right now. Beginning in October, players will be able to play id Software’s Doom Eternal on Xbox Game Pass, the first of the new additions from Microsoft’s latest acquisition.

Microsoft made the massive announcement via the Xbox Game Pass Twitter on September 24, 2020. Starting on October 1, 2020, players with access to Xbox Game Pass on PC or Xbox will be able to enjoy the new addition of id Software rampaging hit, Doom Eternal. With Doom Eternal having launched in March 2020, earlier this year, it’s arguably the most high-profile of games in Bethesda’s catalogue. It’s also an impressive way for Microsoft to begin flaunting the fruits of its massive new acquisition of Bethesda and ZeniMax. Phil Spencer made it pretty clear in the acquisition announcement that Microsoft would be bringing Bethesda extensive catalogue of current and upcoming games into the Xbox Game Pass program, but this is definitely a strong opening volley.

With Doom Eternal soon to be firmly in the Xbox Game Pass library in October, there are still plenty of other options to explore. Even having put games like the Dishonored series and Fallout 76 in the catalogue already, the original (and arguably superior) Doom remake from 2016 is not currently in the Xbox Game Pass library, nor is Fallout 4. We can, of course, likely look forward to upcoming projects in the Bethesda catalogue that aren’t exclusive coming to the Xbox Game Pass when they launch, but there are still a few previous gems to explore.

With that in mind, Doom Eternal is a perfect start to a beautiful relationship between Microsoft and Bethesda/ZeniMax and those who have been holding off on Doom Eternal will have no reason not to jump in when it arrives in Xbox Game Pass on October 1.