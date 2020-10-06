New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Sony expecting the PS5 to outsell the PS4 in its first fiscal year

Sony has some high expectations for their next-gen console.
Donovan Erskine
5

It feels strange to say, but we’re only a month out from the release of the highly-anticipated next-gen consoles. Oddly enough, however, many details are still shrouded in mystery. Concrete information on the PS5 has been few and far between, yet Sony remains confident that the new console will be a smash hit. So much so in fact, that the company is expecting the PlayStation 5 to outsell the PlayStation 4 in its first fiscal year. 

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan spoke to Naver about the upcoming launch of the PS5, where he discussed the company's expectations for the console. During this discussion, Ryan revealed that Sony’s internal projections expect the PlayStation 5 to sell more units in its first fiscal year than the PlayStation 4 did. For this to happen, the PS5 would need to sell over 7 million units by April 2021, which signifies the end of the fiscal year.

It’s certainly an ambitious goal. The PlayStation 4 is one of the best-selling consoles ever, and saw some tremendous number in its first months on shelves. That being said, it’s very possible that the PS5 could overtake it. It’s clear that demand is high, after the absolute frenzy that was the PS5 pre-order fiasco. There have been concerns that Sony won’t be able to make enough consoles to meet demands for the PS5, but the company’s projections indicate otherwise.

We still don’t know too much about the PlayStation 5 console itself, as Sony has continued to keep those details close to the chest. Even its latest showcase focused more on games and upcoming titles, rather than what’s inside of the box itself. We won’t have to wait much longer, as the PS5 is set to launch next month on November 12. Stick with us here on Shacknews for the latest news on the PlayStation 5.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 6, 2020 8:20 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Sony expecting the PS5 to outsell the PS4 in its first fiscal year

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 6, 2020 8:35 AM

      Press X... O? X... No, it's X. I'm sure... Maybe O? To doubt.

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 6, 2020 2:28 PM

      Aren't they producing slightly more and the first 12 months is always a sellout right?

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 6, 2020 3:35 PM

        I wish they could produce a metric to show how many units end up in consumer hands instead of scaplers. The cynic in me says a shocking amount went to scalpers.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 6, 2020 3:36 PM

          Well, they could at least show of the units sold through, how many logged in with an account. They know what the login rate is for PS4 so they could probably do a decent projection.

    • tunis5000 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 6, 2020 3:37 PM

      Sell more in one year than in 7, really?

Hello, Meet Lola