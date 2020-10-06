Sony expecting the PS5 to outsell the PS4 in its first fiscal year Sony has some high expectations for their next-gen console.

It feels strange to say, but we’re only a month out from the release of the highly-anticipated next-gen consoles. Oddly enough, however, many details are still shrouded in mystery. Concrete information on the PS5 has been few and far between, yet Sony remains confident that the new console will be a smash hit. So much so in fact, that the company is expecting the PlayStation 5 to outsell the PlayStation 4 in its first fiscal year.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan spoke to Naver about the upcoming launch of the PS5, where he discussed the company's expectations for the console. During this discussion, Ryan revealed that Sony’s internal projections expect the PlayStation 5 to sell more units in its first fiscal year than the PlayStation 4 did. For this to happen, the PS5 would need to sell over 7 million units by April 2021, which signifies the end of the fiscal year.

It’s certainly an ambitious goal. The PlayStation 4 is one of the best-selling consoles ever, and saw some tremendous number in its first months on shelves. That being said, it’s very possible that the PS5 could overtake it. It’s clear that demand is high, after the absolute frenzy that was the PS5 pre-order fiasco. There have been concerns that Sony won’t be able to make enough consoles to meet demands for the PS5, but the company’s projections indicate otherwise.

We still don’t know too much about the PlayStation 5 console itself, as Sony has continued to keep those details close to the chest. Even its latest showcase focused more on games and upcoming titles, rather than what’s inside of the box itself. We won’t have to wait much longer, as the PS5 is set to launch next month on November 12. Stick with us here on Shacknews for the latest news on the PlayStation 5.