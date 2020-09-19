PlayStation apologizes for pre-order fiasco, promises more PS5s throughout 2020 The PS5 pre-order process has been a mess and now PlayStation is apologizing for the week that was.

There is so much to be said about the PlayStation 5 Showcase that unfolded earlier in the week. Unfortunately, much of it revolves around the chaos that ensued in the hours afterwards. Despite promising that prospective buyers would receive advance notice before pre-orders become available, retailers in the hours after the PS5 Showcase were putting up pre-orders and selling out within hours. It was a total disaster, one that PlayStation is now apologizing for.

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that.



Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details.



And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020

Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Wal-Mart have been among the retailers sporadically putting up PS5 pre-orders throughout the past three days and the process has not gone smoothly. Target sold out within hours. Best Buy's whole website crash, leaving people to helplessly watch as they couldn't advance past their Shopping Cart until it was too late. And then there's Amazon, which is now admitting that there may be delays with PS5 orders.

While PlayStation's apology is welcome, it's also lacking in details and leaving those up to the individual retailers. But hopefully those PS5s will come in on a regular basis, because the secondary market is filling up with scalpers fast.

We'll be sure to monitor this ongoing situation here at Shacknews. In the meantime, keep up with our PS5 pre-order guide for more steps you can take to ensure you have your console ready for the November 12 launch.