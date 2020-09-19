New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

PlayStation apologizes for pre-order fiasco, promises more PS5s throughout 2020

The PS5 pre-order process has been a mess and now PlayStation is apologizing for the week that was.
Ozzie Mejia
1

There is so much to be said about the PlayStation 5 Showcase that unfolded earlier in the week. Unfortunately, much of it revolves around the chaos that ensued in the hours afterwards. Despite promising that prospective buyers would receive advance notice before pre-orders become available, retailers in the hours after the PS5 Showcase were putting up pre-orders and selling out within hours. It was a total disaster, one that PlayStation is now apologizing for.

"Let's be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother," reads the message on the PlayStation Twitter account. "We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year."

Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Wal-Mart have been among the retailers sporadically putting up PS5 pre-orders throughout the past three days and the process has not gone smoothly. Target sold out within hours. Best Buy's whole website crash, leaving people to helplessly watch as they couldn't advance past their Shopping Cart until it was too late. And then there's Amazon, which is now admitting that there may be delays with PS5 orders.

While PlayStation's apology is welcome, it's also lacking in details and leaving those up to the individual retailers. But hopefully those PS5s will come in on a regular basis, because the secondary market is filling up with scalpers fast.

We'll be sure to monitor this ongoing situation here at Shacknews. In the meantime, keep up with our PS5 pre-order guide for more steps you can take to ensure you have your console ready for the November 12 launch.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola