Evening Reading - September 25, 2020

Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening Shacknews, it's Friday night in America, which means your weekend has started. Big plans for your evening? It's already Saturday over here in Australia, so it's time to do something a bit different and play games. But, before that, we should spend some time together reading some articles on Shacknews and looking at some stuff from the internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dunkey reviews Super Mario Galaxy

I've never played Super Mario Galaxy as I never owned a Wii. The recent Super Mario 3D All-Stars game seems super appealing, but I just can't handle default controls. I need that inverted camera.

DOOM on PC? Lies.

Yeah, sure thing Grandpa Craddock. Tell me more about "LANs" and "CRTs".

One Xbox, please

That sales assistant should be fired. He's trying to sell her discontinued stock. Now, where's the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales version...

Language is a tricky business

waiter: how is everything?



me: bad



waiter:



me: oh the food. yummy — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) September 25, 2020

Some good food sure can flip a mood.

Musicians are super clever

How one person can create so many sounds, and make them sound good together, is beyond me.

AMONGST THEM MEMES

Psychologists Warn 1 in 10 Crewmates Could Develop Impostor Syndromehttps://t.co/rCCQk9kZnv — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) September 25, 2020

If you're not playing Among Us, you're not living.

If there was chat between discussions, there could be some extreme shenanigans. Might also make the game harder, though.

This Robert Pattinson image is just so damn good. It's rather versatile.

Me watching the imposter say it wasnt him 10 seconds after he snapped my neck in among us pic.twitter.com/0LPpRmBR8O — Tearz🌧 (@TearDropletz) September 26, 2020

Remember, as a ghost, you still have responsibilities!

Among Us is a good The Thing inspired video game but it loses some points for not letting the players dress up as bearded Kurt Russell pic.twitter.com/TN1Qm9y67k — Mega Jams™ (@GundamRX101) September 26, 2020

I'd never made the connection before. Among Us has the same feeling of The Thing. Now, if the Impostors could spread... New game mode?

Me after my body gets discovered on among us pic.twitter.com/nPReQXwaoz — Alexsoft♔ (@Alexsoftt) September 26, 2020

Hey, at least your body got discovered.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 25, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's an old photo of Rad as a little kitty. He's helping me play games. Let him inspire you to be the best you can be. Have a good weekend, everyone!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.