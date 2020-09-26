Evening Reading - September 25, 2020

Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening Shacknews, it's Friday night in America, which means your weekend has started. Big plans for your evening? It's already Saturday over here in Australia, so it's time to do something a bit different and play games. But, before that, we should spend some time together reading some articles on Shacknews and looking at some stuff from the internet.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Dunkey reviews Super Mario Galaxy
I've never played Super Mario Galaxy as I never owned a Wii. The recent Super Mario 3D All-Stars game seems super appealing, but I just can't handle default controls. I need that inverted camera.
DOOM on PC? Lies.
September 21, 2020
Yeah, sure thing Grandpa Craddock. Tell me more about "LANs" and "CRTs".
One Xbox, please
That sales assistant should be fired. He's trying to sell her discontinued stock. Now, where's the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales version...
Language is a tricky business
waiter: how is everything?— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) September 25, 2020
me: bad
waiter:
me: oh the food. yummy
Some good food sure can flip a mood.
Musicians are super clever
Labyrinth w @wesleyalien pic.twitter.com/5NeQDhzkWv— THE KOUNT (@THEK0UNT) March 11, 2020
How one person can create so many sounds, and make them sound good together, is beyond me.
AMONGST THEM MEMES
Psychologists Warn 1 in 10 Crewmates Could Develop Impostor Syndromehttps://t.co/rCCQk9kZnv— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) September 25, 2020
If you're not playing Among Us, you're not living.
Congratulations Orange, you've been played— Ruubesz draw (@ruubesz) September 26, 2020
(I've been playing Among Us non-stop! Help!)#AmongUs #amongusfanart pic.twitter.com/zfIF7BmKpn
If there was chat between discussions, there could be some extreme shenanigans. Might also make the game harder, though.
Broo I was tryna report 😳#AmongUs pic.twitter.com/EC3JhrGFke— himboster (@Gorerror) September 26, 2020
This Robert Pattinson image is just so damn good. It's rather versatile.
Me watching the imposter say it wasnt him 10 seconds after he snapped my neck in among us pic.twitter.com/0LPpRmBR8O— Tearz🌧 (@TearDropletz) September 26, 2020
Remember, as a ghost, you still have responsibilities!
Among Us is a good The Thing inspired video game but it loses some points for not letting the players dress up as bearded Kurt Russell pic.twitter.com/TN1Qm9y67k— Mega Jams™ (@GundamRX101) September 26, 2020
I'd never made the connection before. Among Us has the same feeling of The Thing. Now, if the Impostors could spread... New game mode?
Me after my body gets discovered on among us pic.twitter.com/nPReQXwaoz— Alexsoft♔ (@Alexsoftt) September 26, 2020
Hey, at least your body got discovered.
Here's an old photo of Rad as a little kitty. He's helping me play games. Let him inspire you to be the best you can be. Have a good weekend, everyone!
