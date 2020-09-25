Metal Gear Solid 1 & 2 and other Konami classics have been released on GOG.com

There’s little doubt that when Metal Gear Solid launched back in 1998 on the PlayStation, it changed a lot of what players would come to expect about immersive action video games. It was also Hideo Kojima’s definitive step from pretty good game maker to The Guy who, despite troubles with Konami, put together a ridiculously good series of stealth action games. Now you can replay Metal Gear from the very beginning and the breakout with a new series of Konami classic games released on GOG.com

On September 25, 2020, Konami surprisingly released a number of titles from its back catalogue, including the original Metal Gear (the good MSX2 game, no “feeling asleep” here unfortunately), Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance. The Konami Collector’s Series featuring Castlevania and Contra and a number of early games from both franchises was also launched. Metal Gear and Konami Collector’s comes in at $5.99 while the Metal Gear Solid games will run at $9.99. As usual with GOG, each is DRM free and tested to work beginning to end.

Konami has been pretty sedentary in new offerings to the video game space, but the former gaming giant has still shown life and interest in getting back into the scene, especially in 2020. The company recently launched a series of custom gaming PCs, as well as working with Behaviour Interactive to bring Silent Hill characters and locations to Dead by Daylight. On top of that, there was the alpha for Dance Dance Revolution 5 on home PCs and the rumor of a Silent Hill 1 remake with the original directors. The company seems to have no lack of irons in the fire, though some are still a bit vague at this time.

Either way, Konami’s latest batch of releases on GOG is far more concrete (or Solid, if you will) and if you’re looking for a fun romp down memory lane, there’s no reason not to check the Metal Gear series on GOG now that its available.