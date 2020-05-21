A Silent Hill reboot for PS5 could be in the works with the original's director It seems rumors are going around about Konami taking another shot at a Silent Hill game, this time on the PlayStation 5 as a soft reboot with the first game's director.

Silent Hills’ cancelation and the fallout between Konami and Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro was one of the more upsetting gaming stories of the last decade. That said, years later, it would seem that Konami is ready to take another shot at a new entry in the franchise again. Recent leaks are alleging that a Silent Hill game is in the works for the PlayStation 5 with original director Keiichiro Toyama at the helm.

The leaks come from Silent Hill leaker AestheticGamer (AKA Dusk Golem) who posted a twitter thread on May 20, 2020 reporting what they had learned from friends and undisclosed sources about a new game in the franchise. Apparently simply called “Silent Hill,” Konami may be developing the game in partnership with Sony’s Japan studios as a soft reboot that will land as a PS5 exclusive at launch. Coincidentally, the original 1999 Silent Hill director Keiichiro Toyama is employed by Sony Japan and will be directing the game.

Other major returning faces to the project may include Masahiro Ito on art and Akira Yamaoka on music, both of whom worked on pretty much all of the mainline Silent Hill titles alongside Toyama. A demo of the game is also allegedly ready to play and will apparently be shown after the game is revealed. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard from Dusk Golem on the rumors of Silent Hill games either. The leaker hinted at the possibility of the soft reboot back in January alongside a second game allegedly being in development.

It’s been since 2015 that Silent Hills was canceled by Konami after a pretty ugly split with Hideo Kojima. The P.T. demo was pulled from storefronts and there’s been a big Silent Hill-shaped hole in the hearts of horror fans ever since. The rumors can perhaps be taken with a grain of salt until anything official is announced, but the original director, art director, and composer being back together for another go at the Silent Hill franchise at least sounds like something we can all hope for. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we follow this story for further news and information on any upcoming Silent Hill games.