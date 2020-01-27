Two Silent Hill games are rumored to be in development A new rumor has appeared suggesting that Konami has two Silent Hill games currently in development.

Ever since Konami shelved Kojima's Silent Hills, fans have been a bit in the dark about the publisher's plans to ever return to the iconic horror world. Now, though, it appears that some rumors have begun to arise suggesting that Konami could have two Silent Hill games currently in development.

According to Twitter user AestethicGamer1 (aka DuskGolem), who previously provided leaks about Resident Evil 7’s Not a Hero DLC, and even accurate reports on Resident Evil 3 Remake before it was announced, Konami reached out to developers to pitch two brand-new Silent Hill games. AestethicGamer also reports that Konami wants one of the games to be a soft reboot of the Silent Hill series, with the second taking on a more Telltale style of storytelling set across multiple episodes. Konami has also, reportedly, okayed a Silent Hill game in the same vein as Until Dawn.

In other news while I'm dropping this stuff, and I think I can talk about this, I'll mention there is a couple new Silent Hill games in the works. Konami about two years ago reached out to various developers to pitch ideas for two Silent Hill games, one a soft-reboot of the — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2020

According to the tweets, Konami began looking for pitches roughly two years ago. AestethicGamer believes that both games are still in development, though he is unsure exactly where they could be in the development cycle.

If this proves to be true, it will be interesting to see how Konami moves forward with the series. It’s very clear that many are still unhappy about how Konami handled Kojima’s departure, and the 2015 canceling of Silent Hills, which was precluded by P.T., a wonderful little horror demo that worked as the first real tease of Kojima’s project.

The Silent Hill series is definitely a staple when it comes to horror video games, and it’s been a long while since we’ve seen a new title in the series. Hopefully there is some merit to these reports, however until we see some official announcements, you should take all of this with a grain of salt. It could always prove to be incorrect, or the titles rumored to be in the works could end up scrapped before they have a chance to see the light of day.