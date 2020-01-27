New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Two Silent Hill games are rumored to be in development

A new rumor has appeared suggesting that Konami has two Silent Hill games currently in development.
Josh Hawkins
8

Ever since Konami shelved Kojima's Silent Hills, fans have been a bit in the dark about the publisher's plans to ever return to the iconic horror world. Now, though, it appears that some rumors have begun to arise suggesting that Konami could have two Silent Hill games currently in development.

According to Twitter user AestethicGamer1 (aka DuskGolem), who previously provided leaks about Resident Evil 7’s Not a Hero DLC, and even accurate reports on Resident Evil 3 Remake before it was announced, Konami reached out to developers to pitch two brand-new Silent Hill games. AestethicGamer also reports that Konami wants one of the games to be a soft reboot of the Silent Hill series, with the second taking on a more Telltale style of storytelling set across multiple episodes. Konami has also, reportedly, okayed a Silent Hill game in the same vein as Until Dawn.

According to the tweets, Konami began looking for pitches roughly two years ago. AestethicGamer believes that both games are still in development, though he is unsure exactly where they could be in the development cycle.

If this proves to be true, it will be interesting to see how Konami moves forward with the series. It’s very clear that many are still unhappy about how Konami handled Kojima’s departure, and the 2015 canceling of Silent Hills, which was precluded by P.T., a wonderful little horror demo that worked as the first real tease of Kojima’s project.

The Silent Hill series is definitely a staple when it comes to horror video games, and it’s been a long while since we’ve seen a new title in the series. Hopefully there is some merit to these reports, however until we see some official announcements, you should take all of this with a grain of salt. It could always prove to be incorrect, or the titles rumored to be in the works could end up scrapped before they have a chance to see the light of day.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 27, 2020 8:20 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Two Silent Hill games are rumored to be in development

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 27, 2020 8:59 AM

      Ugh. I don't think Konami can pull it off and I don't think a western dev can pull it off, either.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 27, 2020 9:01 AM

        The right people could. I just have no faith those are the people Konami would choose.

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 27, 2020 9:50 AM

          SIDEJACK:

          You're top brass at Konami Japan and can pick a studio to pick up Silent Hill. Who do you pick and why?

          • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 27, 2020 10:17 AM

            I would pick

            Red Candle Games

            to write/design the game, but have Sony Japan Studio basically run the support on the asset production.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 27, 2020 10:17 AM

            I dunno. What 2nd tier mobile Dev is available and cheap?

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              January 27, 2020 10:18 AM

              And I say that not in a vacuum but in response to Castlevania.

    • Dravenport legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 27, 2020 9:48 AM

      looking forward to giving them an opportunity #allsilenthillsmatter

    • deathofrats legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 27, 2020 10:18 AM

      ah, finally we get silent hills!

    • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 27, 2020 10:23 AM

      One of them will be pachinko, the other will be a Games as a Service looter shooter

