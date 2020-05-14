Dance Dance Revolution 5 comes to PC via an open alpha test Out of nowhere, Konami has brought Dance Dance Revolution 5 to PC and players can sign up to get in on the open alpha test now.

It’s been a while since Dance Dance Revolution has had any sort of love on console or PCs, but Konami is finally moving to bring DDR into homes again. The developer just announced Dance Dance Revolution 5 for PC, not to mention launching the game as in an early alpha test that players can sign up for now. It might just be time to dust off your home DDR pads.

Konami announced the start of the Dance Dance Revolution 5 early alpha test on their e-amusement website on May 14, 2020. As of now, players can visit the alpha test page and sign up to take part in the open alpha test for Dance Dance Revolution 5. You just have to change the language to English or the region to a North American one and sign up for a KONAMI ID. It doesn’t have much at this time. It brings 15 popular tunes from the arcade editions of Dance Dance Revolution 5, although according to the alpha test page, only a limited number of songs can be played. The alpha test is set for an indefinite period and will feature the minimum options of a DDR game, but ultimately, it’s still Dance Dance Revolution 5.

Dance Dance Revolution has still been a hit in arcades, even with a new release in 2019 in the form of Dance Dance Revolution A20. Even so, that’s been the only place to get your DDR on, so you were out of luck unless you had the older games or an arcade nearby. Though the franchise was in talks for a movie for some reason in 2018, it hasn’t ventured outside the arcades for any new entries since Dance Dance Revolution X in 2009. With games like Ring Fit Adventure giving players the incentive to get their groove on at home and even adding a musical rhythm mode to the game, home rhythm games have been a hole Konami has left strangely open with their popular franchise.

Either way, it looks like we finally have a chance to get up and dance on home systems again. If you’re a fan and have a pad to work with, it might be time to give Dance Dance Revolution 5 a try on the alpha test while you can.