Ring Fit Adventure adds Rhythm Game mode with Mario, Zelda & more music Big news for Ring Fit Adventure players as the game gets a Rhythm Game mode as a free update, featuring music from Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and more.

Ring Fit Adventure has given Nintendo Switch players a new way to work up a sweat and get in better shape through the game’s enjoyable workouts and activities, but it’s pumping up the jams to go with your fitness. Nintendo announced a free update for the game including a new Rhythm Game mode that will allow players to work out to Nintendo music, including tracks from Mario, Zelda, and more.

The Ring Fit Adventure Rhythm Game update was revealed as part of the Nintendo Direct Mini on March 26, 2020. Coming as a free update available now for Ring Fit players, players will now be able to play a number of activities set to various songs in the Nintendo universe. Musical tracks from Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, and the original Wii Fit are represented in the mode’s 17-track collection. In addition, there are now options to change the language in the game or change the voice of your companion, Ring, to a female voice in the main game.

The Ring Fit Adventure Rhythm Game comes at a great time. With everyone stuck at him in the current climate, it’s a great opportunity to get the Ring Fit out and stay healthy, and the Rhythm Game mode looks to have an awesome collection of tracks to kick things off. What’s more, this mode seems like it will be fertile ground for Nintendo to be able to add further tracks from their collection. It’d be awesome to see things like the Rainbow Road music from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the main Punch-Out!! Theme, and maybe some Metroid music come to the scene. We’re not saying it has to be Nintendo’s Dance Dance Revolution… but why not?

If you have Ring Fit Adventure, the new Rhythm Game Mode update is available now. Be sure to check out other announcements and reveals from this March Nintendo Direct Mini as well.