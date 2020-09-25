New trailer for The Medium showcases the dark origins of The Maw Bloober Team pulls back the curtain on the story in The Medium with the latest trailer.

The next generation of consoles will surely be accompanied by some fantastic games. During the various showcases held over the year, we’ve gotten a glimpse of what we can expect to play on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. One title that caught a lot of people’s attention is The Medium, an adventure-horror game that takes place between two dimensions. Developed by Bloober Team, not much is known about this title, but that is set to change with the release of a brand new trailer.

The new trailer, titled “The Medium - It Came From the Rage” was posted to the developer’s official YouTube channel as a part of Tokyo Game Show. The trailer, which can be viewed below, spotlights the game’s main villain, The Maw, who is voiced by industry veteran Troy Baker. Though we don’t see too much of it, The Maw seems like quite the terrifying antagonist.

We also see a little girl, named Sadness. Missing an arm, and with her face covered by an extremely creepy porcelain mask, Sadness warns our protagonist of how powerful and evil The Maw truly is.

The trailer also shows off the game’s dual-reality aspect. In the Medium, the protagonist crosses between two dimensions. One is the regular world, while the other is a darker, more hellish mirror of reality. It’s still not entirely clear how the dual-reality mechanic will work, or where it plays into the story, but it will surely benefit from the technological prowess of the next-gen console.

The Medium was originally revealed earlier this year during an Xbox Games Showcase. Developed by Bloober Team, it was just one of many games that got new trailers at Tokyo Game Show 2020. For more on The Medium, as well as other announcements coming out of TGS, stay tuned to Shacknews.