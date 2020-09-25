Xur's location and wares for September 25, 2020 - Destiny 2 Find out Xur's location and wares for September 25, 2020 in Destiny 2.

We’ve done it, Guardians. We’ve made it through yet another week and that means it is time for Xur to once again make his journey around the galaxy with Exotic goods in tow. If you’re wondering what Xur’s location is, or what he has for sale in Destiny 2 this beautiful Friday, then we can help.

Xur’s location and wares for September 25, 2020 - Destiny 2

This week Xur can be found chilling out in the Winding Cove region over in the EDZ. As usual, make your way over to the Agent of the Nine and speak with him to get started buying any of the Exotic Armor or weapons that he has available to purchase. Make sure you know how to stock up on Legendary Shards before Xur leaves next week if you're running low.

Head to Winding Cove in the EDZ.

As usual, Xur has one piece of Exotic Armor for each Guardian class and one Exotic Weapon for you to purchase. Here’s a look at the full offerings:

Telesto - 29 Legendary Shards

Citan's Ramparts - 23 Legendary Shards

Orpheus Rig - 23 Legendary Shards

Lunafaction Boots - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

If you aren’t exactly sure what to buy, then we suggest grabbing anything you don’t already have. With the new Beyond Light expansion’s release approaching, some of the Exotic goodies currently available in Destiny 2 might find themselves in the content vault before it is all said and done. Now is the time to strike while the iron is hot and ensure you don’t miss out on any of the great weapons and armor that Xur brings around.

Now that we’ve detailed Xur’s location and wares, though, what’s next? Well, you could head over to our guide on how to complete the Signal Intercepted quest, or even check out last week’s This Week At Bungie if you didn’t have a chance yet. No matter what you need, our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide is waiting for you to jump in and start exploring.