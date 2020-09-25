Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 25: Left 4 Dead 2 makes its Last Stand

It's been a long time since Left 4 Dead 2 had friends banding together to ward off legions of the undead. That was back in the Before Times. (Not before the pandemic, back before Valve stopped making games. Wocka wocka wocka!) A lot of things have gone wrong in 2020, but one of the few positive things to come from this wretched is the L4D2 community coming together to build a full-blown Left 4 Dead 2 update that has received Valve's blessing. Not only is there new Left 4 Dead 2 content to play through, but Steam is offering the full game to play for free this weekend.

Elsewhere, Tokyo Game Show 2020 is going down right now, so look for sales on the best games from Japan across Steam, the Humble Store, and Green Man Gaming. The Division 2 has a free weekend going down right now. Untitled Goose Game has its big co-op update, so it's on sale on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still on sale from Blizzard. And a handful of classic Star Wars games are on sale right now from GOG.com.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for DiRT 4, Ancestors Legacy, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, GRID 2019, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, Zombie Night Terror, and Hard Reset Redux. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, Inferno Climber, and Guilty Gear Isuka. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $12.85 for Payday 2 and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between Golf With Your Friends, Generation Zero, Forager, Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, Fun With Ragdolls: The Game, Lethal League Blaze, Strange Brigade, Evoland, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Catherine Classic, The Shapeshifting Detective, and The Occupation. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before October 2.

Pay $1 or more for Scribblenauts Unlimited, Beyond Eyes, Dog Sled Saga, and Bulb Boy. Pay more than the average $4.77 for Shenmue I + II, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, and Death's Gambit. Pay $12 or more to also receive Blair Witch w/Good Boy Pack. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Tropico 3: Steam Special Edition and Tropico Reloaded. Pay more than the average $8.68 for Tropico 4 and the Propaganda, Voodoo, Quick-dry Cement, Plantador, and Absolute Power DLC packs. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tropico 5 with the Espionage, Waterborne, Generalissimo, T-Day, and The Supercomputer DLC packs along with the Tropico 4 Modern Times, Megalopolis, and Pirate Heaven DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Alien Rage Unlimited, Chronicles of Mystery: The Scorpio Ritual, Dogfight 1942, Art of Murder: Cards of Destiny, and Chronicles of Mystery: The Tree of Life. Pay more than the average $6.93 for Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (w/All-Terrain Vehicle and Sniper Rifle McMillan TAC-338A DLCs) and Lords of the Fallen GOTY Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts (w/STURM BODYGUARD 9 DLC) and the Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Sabotage and Multiplayer Map Pack DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Torchlight, Throne of Lies: The Online Game of Deceit, and Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise. Pay more than the average $4.17 for Road Redemption, Torchlight II, and This War of Mine. Pay $12 or more to also receive Knights of Pen & Paper 1+2 Collection and Mythic Ocean. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $14.99 (25% off)

Ubisoft Store

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $19.80 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/28)

Steam