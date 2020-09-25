Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 25: Left 4 Dead 2 makes its Last Stand

It's been a long time since Left 4 Dead 2 had friends banding together to ward off legions of the undead. That was back in the Before Times. (Not before the pandemic, back before Valve stopped making games. Wocka wocka wocka!) A lot of things have gone wrong in 2020, but one of the few positive things to come from this wretched is the L4D2 community coming together to build a full-blown Left 4 Dead 2 update that has received Valve's blessing. Not only is there new Left 4 Dead 2 content to play through, but Steam is offering the full game to play for free this weekend.
Elsewhere, Tokyo Game Show 2020 is going down right now, so look for sales on the best games from Japan across Steam, the Humble Store, and Green Man Gaming. The Division 2 has a free weekend going down right now. Untitled Goose Game has its big co-op update, so it's on sale on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still on sale from Blizzard. And a handful of classic Star Wars games are on sale right now from GOG.com.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition - FREE until 10/01
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/28)
- SnowRunner - $27.99 (30% off)
- Freedom Fighters - $9.89 (34% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $3.99 for DiRT 4, Ancestors Legacy, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, GRID 2019, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, Zombie Night Terror, and Hard Reset Redux. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $3.99 for Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, Inferno Climber, and Guilty Gear Isuka. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $12.85 for Payday 2 and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 [Steam] - $11.25 (55% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $46.19 (23% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.39 (53% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $18.79 (53% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Steam] - $18.39 (54% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
GamersGate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $14.00 (65% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
GOG.com
Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Freedom Fighters - $9.89 (34% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Imperial Edition Bundle - $34.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $13.49 (55% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $7.49 (75% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D - $3.49 (65% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (65% off)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - $4.99 (90% off)
- Star Control Origins - $13.49 (55% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $41.75 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $12.40 (65% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $39.11 (67% off)
- Best of Japan Sale
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] [Steam] - $14.23 (43% off)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Best of Japan Sale.
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.59 (50% off)
- Chivalry Complete Pack [Steam] - $5.60 (84% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $17.84 (41% off)
- Sunset Overdrive [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Super Lucky's Tale [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between Golf With Your Friends, Generation Zero, Forager, Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, Fun With Ragdolls: The Game, Lethal League Blaze, Strange Brigade, Evoland, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Catherine Classic, The Shapeshifting Detective, and The Occupation. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before October 2.
Pay $1 or more for Scribblenauts Unlimited, Beyond Eyes, Dog Sled Saga, and Bulb Boy. Pay more than the average $4.77 for Shenmue I + II, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, and Death's Gambit. Pay $12 or more to also receive Blair Witch w/Good Boy Pack. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Tropico 3: Steam Special Edition and Tropico Reloaded. Pay more than the average $8.68 for Tropico 4 and the Propaganda, Voodoo, Quick-dry Cement, Plantador, and Absolute Power DLC packs. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tropico 5 with the Espionage, Waterborne, Generalissimo, T-Day, and The Supercomputer DLC packs along with the Tropico 4 Modern Times, Megalopolis, and Pirate Heaven DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Alien Rage Unlimited, Chronicles of Mystery: The Scorpio Ritual, Dogfight 1942, Art of Murder: Cards of Destiny, and Chronicles of Mystery: The Tree of Life. Pay more than the average $6.93 for Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 (w/All-Terrain Vehicle and Sniper Rifle McMillan TAC-338A DLCs) and Lords of the Fallen GOTY Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts (w/STURM BODYGUARD 9 DLC) and the Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Sabotage and Multiplayer Map Pack DLCs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Torchlight, Throne of Lies: The Online Game of Deceit, and Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise. Pay more than the average $4.17 for Road Redemption, Torchlight II, and This War of Mine. Pay $12 or more to also receive Knights of Pen & Paper 1+2 Collection and Mythic Ocean. These activate on Steam.
- Activision Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Franchise Bundle [Steam] - $78.39 (51% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Prototype Franchise Pack [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Singularity [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Activision Publisher Sale.
- Big in Japan Sale
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Steam] - $22.48 (25% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Big in Japan Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Chrono Trigger [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $13.59 (66% off)
Origin
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $19.80 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/28)
Steam
- Left 4 Dead 2 - $1.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/28 at 10AM PT)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- WB Games Publisher Weekend
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 2 - $17.95 (70% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mad Max - $4.99 (75% off)
- F.E.A.R. Complete Pack - $10.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam WB Games Publisher Sale.
- Paradox Interactive Strategy Sale
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $16.99 (66% off)
- Imperator: Rome - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battletech - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hearts of Iron IV - $9.99 (75% off)
- Europa Universalis IV - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from Paradox Interactive Strategy Sale.
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from Steam's Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
- Devil May Cry Franchise Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - $9.99 (60% off)
- DMC: Devil May Cry - $7.49 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- More from Steam's Devil May Cry Franchise Sale.
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Stoneshard [Steam Early Access] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes - $4.49 (70% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $35.99 (40% off)
- CODE VEIN - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $39.98 (33% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $8.99 (70% off)
- Squad - $29.99 (25% off)
- Barotrauma [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mordhau - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition - $47.43 (72% off)
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - $14.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $10.49 (30% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Out of the Park Baseball 21 - $9.99 (75% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 25: Left 4 Dead 2 makes its Last Stand