Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 25: The geese are back!

This year's Tokyo Game Show is going down right now, albeit digitally. That means it's time to check in, once again, on what's big in Japan. PlayStation is holding its regular Big in Japan Sale, offering the best games from our friends over in the Far East. That includes Persona 5 Royal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Resident Evil 3, and pretty much anything with the words "Final Fantasy" on it. The Double Discounts sale is still going on, too, so there's a lot to check out on the PlayStation end.
But the big news for this weekend involves geese. Not a single goose, but geese! Untitled Goose Game just got its co-op update and that means two players can wreak havoc as geese. So if you want to pick it up on your console of choice, the time to do it is now.
All that, plus a Resident Evil sale on Xbox, a free weekend for The Division 2, and the best of Square Enix on Switch. Check out all of our deals for this weekend!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Tom Clancy's The Division - FREE!
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - FREE!
- NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/28)
- No Man's Sky - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide II - $7.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 9/27)
- Rockstar Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox One Rockstar Publisher Sale.
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 + 2 Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox One Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/28)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Big in Japan Sale
- Persona 5 Royal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Nioh 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit - $18.74 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $21.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Big in Japan Sale.
- Double Discounts Sale (PlayStation Plus members save double what is shown here)
- MLB The Show 20 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $55.24 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection - $47.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $43.19 (28% off)
- No Man's Sky - $37.49 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- GreedFall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Metro Exodus - $27.99 (30% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- World War Z - $20.09 (33% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $33.99 (15% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- SnowRunner - $39.99 (20% off)
- Rage 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $44.99 (25% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Double Discounts Sale.
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign - $14.99 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.74 (33% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Brawlout - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rayman Legends - $4.99 (75% off)
- DOOM - $5.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Street Fighter V - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sega 60th Anniversary Sale
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $34.99 (30% off)
- Citizens of Space - $4.49 (70% off)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - $27.57 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $14.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Champions - $3.99 (60% off)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $5.99 (60% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $14.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Gain Ground - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Ichidant-R - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Out Run - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Shinobi - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Space Harrier - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Virtua Racing - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land - $3.99 (50% off)
- Shining Resonance Refrain - $11.99 (60% off)
- SolSeraph - $4.49 (70% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $23.99 (40% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $23.99 (40% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix Sale
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $19.99 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $24.99 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $22.49 (25% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $14.06 (30% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- WB Fall into a New Adventure Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $9.99 (75% off)
- Inti Creates TGS Sale
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX - $9.74 (35% off)
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst - $4.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon - $4.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $10.49 (30% off)
- Blaster Master Zero - $4.99 (50% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $5.99 (40% off)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Marked for Death: Advanced Attackers - $10.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters - $10.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $13.74 (45% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Brawlout - $4.99 (75% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry - $11.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $19.99 (20% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $4.99 (50% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Liberated - $13.39 (33% off)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shelter Generations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tharsis - $7.19 (35% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Coteries of New York - $10.99 (45% off)
- Neo Cab - $14.99 (25% off)
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 25: The geese are back!
If a game is on sale on Steam/Xbox/Playstation, it’ll certainly be on sale on Switch. Publishers do cross-plat sales all the time, even with exclusives (ie - if there’s a Ubisoft sale on every platform, then Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will also get marked down on Switch). Always check or use https://www.dekudeals.com
Big Sega sale on everything btw, I ended up buying some Atlus games on 3DS
