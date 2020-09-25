Resident Evil Village could potentially come to PS4 and Xbox One Capcom is looking at the possibility of bringing Resident Evil 8 to current-gen consoles.

Resident Evil 8, officially referred to as Resident Evil Village, is the highly-anticipated new installment in Capcom’s horror franchise. Developer Capcom had a presentation at Tokyo Game Show where they shared new details about the upcoming game. It was during this presentation that the company expressed interest in releasing the game on the PS4 and Xbox One, despite it previously being exclusive to the next-gen consoles.

Resident Evil Village producer Tsuyoshi Kanda spoke at TGS about the game’s ongoing development and how it could possibly expand to the current-gen consoles. "While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we're looking into delivering the experience on Xbox One and PS4 as well. We're looking into it, but we can't make any promises. However, we will do our best in creating a top-tier survival horror experience on current generation consoles."

This is the first we’ve heard of Capcom’s interest in bringing Resident Evil Village to the current generation of consoles. This is certainly good news for fans that don’t plan on immediately upgrading to the PS5 or Xbox Series X. Resident Evil Village isn’t the only next-gen title that may end up finding its way to current systems. It was recently revealed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will end up releasing for PS4.

Regardless of how popular the PlayStation 5 and Series X console end up being, there will still be millions upon millions of fans with previous hardware that would happily plunk down the cash to play the newest Resident Evil game. Capcom is in the business of making money, so it stands to reason that they’d be interested in getting the game into as many hands as possible.

Tokyo Game Show 2020 has been home to plenty of announcements from the Japanese side of the gaming industry, such as news on Nier Replicant and Dragon Quest 11.