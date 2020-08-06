Evening Reading - August 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

IRL GTA in Shibuya

Outstanding camera work.

Early rapper dance moves

It's funny because it is true.

Tim Sweeney deepfake

sorry tim but you now professionally sing big time rush pic.twitter.com/5PSNZb1PPp — Adam, CEO of deepfakes (@NotFakeAdam) August 6, 2020

We now go to Tim Sweeney for his reaction.

Perhaps computers were a mistake. https://t.co/isyLVbBQLc — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 6, 2020

#KarenStrikesAgain

$500 fine for no mask in public. Jail for those who remain in an establishment after being asked to leave for non-compliance. Nationwide. $5 says most people agree with me. pic.twitter.com/lx2R7CNg4o — Hutch (@hutchinson) August 6, 2020

Imagine acting like this in public.

GlitchxCity catches a Shiny Psyduck

I FARTED IN EXCITEMENT, DUCK HUNT HAS CONCLUDEDhttps://t.co/PxzmuX5Dc7 pic.twitter.com/ZxQgvfRR0A — Glitch (@GlitchxCity) August 6, 2020

LOL @ "I farted in excitement."

Total Eclipse of the Heart

This song still slaps.

Dunkey drops some wisdom on Twitter

tostitos salsa is weak as hell. — dunkey (@vgdunkey) August 6, 2020

Tostitos salsa is wack.

Excite-Truck but with F-Zero music

Every game is better with F-ZERO music!



Game: Excite-Truck pic.twitter.com/VGx5bfyaQf — 『 Turbo: The F-Zero Lad 』 (@FZeroLad) August 6, 2020

F-Zero Twitter is undefeated.

Lola is the best dog.

