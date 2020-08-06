Evening Reading - August 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
QuakeCon at Home. pic.twitter.com/ruRLP8XtSS— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 6, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
IRL GTA in Shibuya
渋谷でゲームあるある再現してみた pic.twitter.com/dk5KH6kUgM— がんそ【駒沢アイソレーション】 (@KaoruGans0) August 5, 2020
Outstanding camera work.
Early rapper dance moves
This shit got me weak. pic.twitter.com/sqqbsH7Mtz— B. 🇭🇹 (@Oh_Bunn) April 27, 2020
It's funny because it is true.
Tim Sweeney deepfake
sorry tim but you now professionally sing big time rush pic.twitter.com/5PSNZb1PPp— Adam, CEO of deepfakes (@NotFakeAdam) August 6, 2020
We now go to Tim Sweeney for his reaction.
Perhaps computers were a mistake. https://t.co/isyLVbBQLc— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 6, 2020
#KarenStrikesAgain
$500 fine for no mask in public. Jail for those who remain in an establishment after being asked to leave for non-compliance. Nationwide. $5 says most people agree with me. pic.twitter.com/lx2R7CNg4o— Hutch (@hutchinson) August 6, 2020
Imagine acting like this in public.
You fkers pic.twitter.com/ip5SYeWaeT— Wu-Tang Financial 🥑 (@Wu_Tang_Finance) August 7, 2020
GlitchxCity catches a Shiny Psyduck
I FARTED IN EXCITEMENT, DUCK HUNT HAS CONCLUDEDhttps://t.co/PxzmuX5Dc7 pic.twitter.com/ZxQgvfRR0A— Glitch (@GlitchxCity) August 6, 2020
LOL @ "I farted in excitement."
Total Eclipse of the Heart
August 6, 2020
This song still slaps.
Dunkey drops some wisdom on Twitter
tostitos salsa is weak as hell.— dunkey (@vgdunkey) August 6, 2020
Tostitos salsa is wack.
Excite-Truck but with F-Zero music
Every game is better with F-ZERO music!— 『 Turbo: The F-Zero Lad 』 (@FZeroLad) August 6, 2020
Game: Excite-Truck pic.twitter.com/VGx5bfyaQf
F-Zero Twitter is undefeated.
