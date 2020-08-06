Grounded update 0.1.1 patch notes squashes bugs Players should expect an easier time joining friends in Grounded, as well as less omniscient Wolf Spiders.

Grounded is days away from receiving an update to version 0.1.1. The developers over at Obsidian Entertainment have given players a look into what’s in store for this update, which focuses entirely on bug fixes. Though Grounded has been a lot of fun to play, it’s still very clearly in early access, so these improvements are bound to be well-received.

Grounded update 0.1.1 patch notes

The following patch notes for Grounded come from the official Grounded site. While players are no doubt looking forward to more content, this update is all about fixing problems players have encountered. One of the biggest problems is the disappearance of BURG.L and the locking of the Oak Lab. Players that experienced these issues should find them resolved after the update goes live.

In terms of when new content is coming, a tweet by Adam Brennecke via the Grounded Twitter account reveals that Grounded will have monthly updates, the first of which is scheduled for August 27th. Whether Update 0.1.1 is August’s update remains to be seen.

Grounded upate 0.1.1 will make Wolf Spiders less likely to creep on players.

MAJOR ISSUES

Made changes to make finding, joining, and hosting games with friends more reliable.

We adjusted the handling of joining game failure (the game is full, the game no longer exists, etc.).

Added a way to allow players to resolve the issue of the game logging the player into the wrong Xbox Live account on PC.

Fixed issues with Windows 7 and Windows 8 users crashing when attempting to login. Those users should be able to load into the game after updating.

Fixed crash when saving or loading and the "Autosave Count" number in the options is set to 0.

We have implemented a fix for players who were getting stuck on the welcome popup screen and unable to move past it.

Fixed characters not being saved occasionally in save games. NOT RETROACTIVE: Unfortunately we are not able to bring back lost items, but hopefully this fix will prevent this from occurring in the future. If you still experience this after the update, please contact us directly at support@obsidian.net so we can gather information to continue our investigation.

GAME

Players will no longer be permanently stuck in spider webs after destroying them.

Fixed BURG.L disappearing in some games if you attacked him and saved and loaded. RETROACTIVE: BURG.L will appear in the games he disappeared from, allowing players to interact with him again.

Restoring save games that have lost progression state (ex. Oak Tree Lab doors no longer opening for players, Mysterious Machine not allowing players to hit buttons to finish the quest, time being frozen, etc.) RETROACTIVE: After updating the game, players should be able to load into their game and continue to progress. Should this issue happen again, logging out of the save and then loading back in should resolve the issue and allow you to continue playing.

Fixed an issue with endless larva spawning over time. Larva were also spawning each time a spike trap was built. This update will not remove the larva that has already spawned into games, but the larva respawn rate has been fixed.

Fixed issue where all item durability in your inventory incorrectly shows "full" when loading back into a game as a client.

We implemented a fix for an issue where games that were saved before Raw Science started spawning prevented Raw Science from appearing later. It also included an update for a problem with Raw Science spawning after analyzing and having additional players collecting it on join. Due to this, players may notice that the starting Raw Science they previously collected has respawned.

Fixed crashes when loading a saved game dealing with ant colonies.

Removed kill Mosquito Burg.L quest NOT RETROACTIVE: Players will need to speak with BURG.L to abandon this quest. Then, during the next in-game day, you will be able to talk to BURG.L again to accept a new quest.

Found the cause behind the issue where attempting to cook/dry an item slot with no item in it would crash the game.

Found a fix for the occasional crash caused by dew drops that have items stuck in them. It also included a fix for dew drops exploding and causing a major FPS drops on clients.

Fixed issue where clients dragging items from one slot in a storage basket to another would not reflect on the host causing item desync.

Disabled storage baskets and smoothie stations from being able to be interacted with by multiple players at the same time until other desync issues we are working on are resolved.

Block Tutorial now only plays once.

Tuned Wolf Spider hearing and investigation AI to creep on the player less frequently.

UI

UI changes made to the SCA.B OS screen.

Fixed trail markers not showing up on the map, and an additional fix added to prevent the game crashing if you tried to navigate them in the legend.

Reduced screen edge shimmer on Xbox One and Xbox One S under load.

Update 0.1.1 for Grounded will be live “within a day or two” according to the patch notes. While you wait for that day to arrive, take some time to look over the Shacknews Grounded page for some helpful guides.