Hearthstone: Scholomance Academy - 8 decks to try on Day 1

Hearthstone's Scholomance Academy is about to start its school year. The next big expansion for Blizzard's collectible card game will arrive this Thursday, which means it's going to be time to play around with new deck ideas and refine some old ones to work in a new way. So where does one even begin?

Shacknews is here to help answer that question. This is normally the point where we look at some of the pro/streamer deck ideas and make our case for why they'll be fun to play. And we're still doing that! The difference this time around is that Blizzard also invited Shacknews to last week's Theorycrafting event, which meant we also got to toy around with some deck ideas. So here are eight decks ideas to try out, four from the greater Hearthstone world and four from myself.

Pathra's Duel Paladin

2x (0) First Day of School

1x (1) Sphere of Sapience

1x (1) Wave of Apathy

2x (2) Air Raid

2x (2) Hand of A'dal

1x (2) Lightforged Blessing

2x (2) Subdue

2x (3) Call to Adventure

1x (4) Archmage Vargoth

1x (4) Nozdormu the Timeless

2x (5) Duel!

2x (6) Judicious Junior

2x (7) Commencement

2x (8) Batterhead

2x (8) Plagued Protodrake

1x (8) Tirion Fordring

1x (8) Turalyon, the Tenured

1x (9) Burly Shovelfist

2x (10) Scrapyard Colossus

The Paladin has a lot of big bodies to play with in this expansion, which means that the Duel Paladin deck is looking a lot more enticing. The Archmage Vargoth/Duel! combo is not new, but it's gotten so many new tools that it's now become quite viable. Scholomance Academy offers a lot of new big bodies like Plagued Protodrake, Judicious Junior, and Turalyon, the Tenured to pull from Duel. And meanwhile, the new First Day of School spell offers a new opening play that doesn't poison the Duel well, while Sphere of Sapience puts larger minions at the bottom of your deck to wait for their Duel turn. Pull out double Duels with Vargoth and you can wreak havoc on Warlock and Demon Hunter decks, overwhelming your opponent before they can even react. Pick up the pace with Nozdormu the Timeless and get that combo online quickly.

Ozzie's Galakrond Control Priest

2x (1) Disciple of Galakrond

2x (1) Renew

1x (2) Mindrender Illucia

2x (2) Power Word: Feast

2x (2) Sethekk Veilweaver

2x (2) Shadow Word: Death

2x (3) Apotheosis

2x (3) Breath of the Infinite

1x (3) Educated Elekk

2x (3) Shadow Madness

2x (4) Brittlebone Destroyer

2x (4) Fate Weaver

1x (5) Headmaster Kel'Thuzad

2x (5) Shield of Galakrond

2x (5) Time Rip

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

1x (7) Galakrond, the Unspeakable

1x (7) Soul Mirror

Deck ID: AAECAZ/HAgbjtAPIvgPIwAOzzAP70QO61QMM3AHTCtesA9qsA/KsA/6uA82vA5O6A5u6A6+6A9bOA7TRAwA=

On the one hand, there isn't a lot to fix in the Galakrond Priest deck. There's so much healing and so resource-heavy that it could still carry you, even through this new meta. There are a few new tools I wanted to play around with. Because there are so many healing tools like Renew, Brittlebone Destroyer felt like a strong inclusion to further establish control. Power Word: Feast works well with Sethekk Veilweaver. And then there's Headmaster Kel'Thuzad, which can make a lot of noise if he's discounted by Fate Weaver.

A card I like to play on tempo is Educated Elekk, just because I can add some additional spells to my deck. But if you want to talk about unexpected plays, it's Mindrender Illucia, which is an "In case of emergency, break glass" play. If you sense your opponent's nearing their win condition, play this and toss those cards away, even if it means losing a few tools yourself.

RegisKillbin's Secret Thief Rogue

1x (1) Bazaar Buglary

2x (1) Blackjack Stunner

2x (1) Dragon's Hoard

2x (1) Secret Passage

2x (1) Togwaggle's Scheme

2x (1) Wand Thief

2x (2) Ambush

2x (2) Bamboozle

2x (2) Clever Disguise

2x (2) Plagiarize

1x (2) Shadowjeweler Hanar

2x (2) Underbelly Fence

2x (3) Coerce

2x (4) Hench Clan Burglar

2x (4) Vendetta

1x (5) Jandice Barrow

1x (6) Flik Skyshiv

Deck ID: AAECAaIHBKeoA/vEA9nRA8GuAw3QuQO3rgOqywOvkQOk0QPMuQO5vgOtqAPl0wP7mgOK0AOQlwP+mgMA

The Rogue has received so many theft tools that the Uldum Quest is suddenly viable again. Plagiarize and Wand Thief are chief among the fabulous new thief cards now available to the Rogue player.

But the key to making this deck work is Rogue Secrets, especially with Shadowjeweler Hanar. What makes the Secret Rogue deck so much more dangerous now is the addition of Secret Passage, which allows Rogue players to further rummage through their deck.

This deck is so resource-heavy that it could crush a lot of its opposition. Its weakness appears to be larger-target removal, but any new cards you pick up off of something like Wand Thief should be able to help with that.

Ozzie's Spell Mage 2.0

2x (1) Devolving Missiles

1x (1) Evocation

2x (1) Font of Power

2x (1) Learn Draconic

2x (1) Magic Trick

2x (1) Primordial Studies

1x (1) Raid the Sky Temple

2x (2) Frostbolt

2x (2) Incanter's Flow

2x (3) Combustion

2x (3) Counterspell

2x (3) Flame Ward

1x (3) Netherwind Portal

2x (5) Apexis Blast

2x (6) Blizzard

2x (7) Flamestrike

1x (10) The Amazing Reno

Deck ID: AAECAf0EBLmlA4y2A8K4A8W4Aw1xyQOWBewH/50Dv6QD8a8DwbgDjLkDgb8D4MwDzc4DlNEDAA==

The second iteration of the all-spell Mage has a lot of potential. Much of that is because of the addition of new control spells like Combustion. But the real cheese comes in finding new tools off of effects from cards like Evocation, Font of Power, and the new Primordial Studies. The spells you pack in can keep opposing boards under control while anything new you find off effects, including the completed Uldum Quest, should help lead you to victory. And of course, remember to use The Amazing Reno when your back is absolutely against the wall.

Is this Mage deck fun? Yes it is. Is it the best Mage deck to try on Day 1? Oh, lord no. That would be...

Thijs' Exodia Mage

2x (1) Arcane Missiles

1x (1) Evocation

1x (1) Magic Trick

2x (1) Primordial Studies

2x (1) Ray of Frost

1x (1) Sphere of Sapience

2x (2) Ancient Mysteries

1x (2) Bloodmage Thalnos

2x (2) Doomsayer

2x (2) Loot Hoarder

2x (2) Sorcerer's Apprentice

2x (2) Arcane Intellect

1x (3) Flame Ward

2x (3) Frost Nova

2x (3) Ice Barrier

1x (4) Potion of Illusion

1x (5) Mozaki, Master Duelist

2x (6) Blizzard

1x (8) Jepetto Joybuzz

Thijs Molendijk has dealt and been on the receiving end of this new OTK Mage combo. Mozaki, Master Duelist is the key to success here, as it gains Spell Damage +1 for every spell cast. So the idea is to drop Sorcerer's Apprentice, play cheap spells like Primordial Studies or free Secrets off of Ancient Mysteries before blasting opponents to oblivion with super-powered Arcane Missiles.

The scary thing is, this isn't even this deck's final form. Somebody's going to think to add even more Arcane Missiles by finding a spot for Violet Spellwing. This one could get ugly and if you're on the right side of this combo, it's going to be sweet.

Ozzie's Soul Fragment Warlock

2x (0) Raise Dead

2x (1) Felosophy

2x (1) Spirit Jailer

2x (1) Unstable Felbolt

2x (1) Voidwalker

2x (2) Imprisoned Scrap Imp

1x (2) Kanrethad Ebonlocke

2x (2) Soul Shear

2x (2) Twisted Knowledge

2x (3) Dark Skies

2x (3) School Spirits

2x (3) Shadowlight Scholar

2x (4) Brittlebone Destroyer

2x (5) Void Drinker

1x (7) Soulciologist Malicia

2x (8) Flesh Giant

Deck ID: AAECAfqUAwLWuQPP0gMOMOusA622A8e5A72+A6zLA7jOA9bOA9fOA//OA8HRA8zSA83SA87SAwA=

Here's a deck that takes advantage of the new Soul Fragment mechanic that's being introduced with Scholomance Academy. The obvious key to winning here is making sure your Soul Fragment supply is filled up. So don't feel any shame in using Felosophy on that 1-Cost Spirit Jailer. You need Soul Fragments to make this deck work, after all.

And if you have Soul Fragments at the ready, then the Void Drinker becomes a dangerous Turn 5 drop. If your opponent can get through those, then that'll be the point where you're ready to start dropping Flesh Giants.

This is another deck that could be made that much better with some tweaks. For example, take a moment to reflect on whether you really need Karenthad Ebonlocke in this deck. Or think about whether you might want to surprise opponents with Lord Jaraxxus.

Alliestrasza's Big Warrior

2x (1) Athletic Studies

2x (1) Shield Slam

1x (1) Sword and Board

2x (2) Corsair Cache

1x (2) Execute

2x (3) Bladestorm

1x (3) Bulwark of Azzinoth

2x (3) Ramming Speed

2x (3) Shield Block

1x (4) Kargath Bladefist

2x (4) Reaper's Scythe

2x (5) Brawl

2x (7) Commencement

1x (8) Deathwing, Mad Aspect

2x (8) Troublemaker

1x (9) Rattlegore

1x (10) Colossus of the Moon

2x (10) Dimensional Ripper

1x (10) The Boom Reaver

Deck ID: AAECAQcI9sIDkQb5wgO+uQPfrQOr1APfqQP2lgML4swDogTAuQO4uQOK0AP/B+PMA0vS0QOnzgOWlAMA

Bigger is often better, so Allie 'Alliestrasza' Macpherson started rounding up the heavy hitters for her Warrior deck. This deck relies on control tools, Armor buildup, and protection until the late game, at which point the big bodies start raining down. While I didn't play against Alliestrasza during the Theorycrafting session, I didn't need to in order to get a firsthand look at the damage that Dimensional Ripper can cause in a deck like this. If that pulls out double Rattlegore, you are in for a world of hurt.

Commencement will likewise do a lot of work in a deck like this. Picture it pulling out Deathwing, Mad Aspect or Kargath Prime and giving them Divine Shield and Taunt on top of everything else. Yikes!

Ozzie's Miracle Shaman

2x (0) Lightning Bloom

2x (1) Primordial Studies

2x (2) Diligent Notetaker

2x (2) Dwarven Archaeologist

2x (2) EVIL Totem

2x (2) Wandmaker

2x (3) Far Sight

1x (3) Instructor Fireheart

1x (3) Lady Vashj

2x (3) Lava Burst

2x (3) Mana Tide Totem

2x (3) Marshspawn

2x (4) Groundskeeper

2x (5) Hagatha's Scheme

1x (6) The Lurker Below

2x (8) Tidal Wave

1x (9) Malygos

Deck ID: AAECAaoIBLQD5LgDk8IDnM4DDYEEsgbgBq2RA9+gA/mlA5i5A+HMA83OA6HRA/7RA67SA/DUAwA=

I won't lie, I went into the Theorycrafting event hoping to pull off some cool OTK Malygos combos. But along the way, I discovered just how much fun Instructor Fireheart could be. Now imagine how much more fun it is when combined with Dwarven Archaeologist, which discounts all of Instructor Fireheart's spells.

Your worst case scenario is that you'll often clear out a threatening board state. At best, this ends the game, as you can just keep on going face with spells like Lightning Bolt and Lava Burst.

My best piece of advice is to move fast! Start the combo immediately as soon as your turn begins, because you'll get the rope timer much faster than you think. Time flies when you're performing miracles.

Those are some of the decks we recommend for the first day of Hearthstone's Scholomance Academy expansion. What are you looking to try out? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Are you not registered? Click the button at the top of the page and register with our Chatty community. And don't forget to subscribe to Mercury for the optimal, ad-free Shacknews experience.