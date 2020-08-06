Nintendo Switch sales cross 61 million according to quarterly financial report 3 years in, the Nintendo Switch console is still selling like hot cakes with Nintendo having reported passing 61 million console sales in its recent quarterly report.

In 2020, there are still plenty of good reasons to own a Nintendo Switch, or get your hands on one if you don’t have it. The console sees plenty of indie gaming goodness and has a good library of first-party titles like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There’s also the extra portability of the Nintendo Switch Lite sweetening the pot for those who don’t care about docking the system. With that in mind, Nintendo reported that Switch console sales are still strong in its recent quarterly financial report, having crossed the 61 million mark.

Nintendo revealed its 2021 fiscal year first quarter financial report on the Nintendo Investor Relations pages on August 6, 2020. Over on the listing of dedicated console sales Nintendo revealed that the Nintendo Switch has, in its entire lifespan, sold 61.44 million units across the original Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite lineups. This was in addition to the fact that games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold a phenomenal 22.4 million units since its launch in just March of this year.

Sales and regular content updates to games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons have only helped to add value to the Nintendo Switch console in 2020.

It should come as no surprise that Nintendo has continued to sell the Switch console throughout its lifespan. Even as recent as March 2020, the company was reportedly coming up against struggles to keep up with consumer demand of the Switch, a demand that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles ended up in short supply, and Nintendo Switch repair services were forced to close for a short while as the company dealt with new precautions. Even the Animal Crossing: New Horizons special edition Switch was affected. All of this, plus the fact that many players are stuck inside more than ever, served to drive Nintendo’s console sales where available more than ever.

In the constant conversations about new console generations, Nintendo has been fairly quiet. That said, with constant updates to Animal Crossing, and announcements like Pikmin 3 Deluxe continuing to add value to the system, the Nintendo Switch’s sales don’t seem like they’re going to slow down anytime soon.