Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.4.0 patch notes - fireworks shows & island backups The new summer goodies are live in Animal Crossing: New Horizon update 1.4.0, bringing fireworks, Luna, and island backup saves to the game. Check out the patch notes here.

It’s an all new week of content in Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.4.0 with Nintendo continuing to bring players Summer fun in this ongoing season. Fireworks Shows are the marquee addition of the update, but that’s not all. Players can now explore other dream islands with the help of Luna and the return of the dreaming service. Also, you can finally cloud save your islands to Nintendo’s servers. Want to see the full details? Good, because we’ve got the full 1.4.0 patch notes right here.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.4.0 patch notes

Nintendo dropped the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.4.0 patch on July 30, 2020. Outlined in a recent Summer Update Wave 2 content reveal, this patch details the arrival of fancy and flashy Fireworks Shows in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Want to explore other player islands? Luna also returns from Animal Crossing: New Leaf to bring back the dreaming service and allow players to explore other islands in their sleep. Finally, Nintendo has brought about the long-awaited feature of island backup, allowing players to save their island to Nintendo’s servers and retrieve their island from cloud saves should they need to. Check out the full detailed patch notes just below.

General updates

A new seasonal event, Fireworks Shows, has been added.

New limited-time seasonal items have been added to Nook Shopping.

A new feature was added to the NookPhone Camera app, allowing you to turn off the guide information by pressing in the R Stick.

The “funny glasses” item now matches up with player skin color variations.

Online connectivity features

A new feature allows you to sleep in a bed and meet Luna. You can upload a dream of your island via the internet or visit other uploaded dream islands.

New features have been added to the Custom Designs Portal. You can now search by design name or type. You can now create a list of favorite creators.

A new feature has been added for backing up save data to Nintendo’s servers via the internet. You can use backed up save data with the island backup restoration service if your Nintendo Switch system is lost or broken. You must be a member of Nintendo Switch Online and enable backups within Animal Crossing: New Horizons to use this new feature. Save data cannot be restored at a customer’s discretionary timing. If your system is broken, you must contact Nintendo Support to start a repair request. If you have lost your system, you must contact Nintendo Support. This feature does not allow save data (island data) to be transferred to a different system. We currently plan on adding a save data transfer feature within 2020. Information on the feature and timing will be announced at a future time.

Learn more about the island backup restoration service.

Fixed issues

Other adjustments were made to improve the game play experience.

And that covers the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.4.0 patch notes. As always, if you're playing online, be sure to update ASAP as previous versions of New Horizons cannot access multiplayer. It’s a bit of a shame that island transfer is still impossible, but uplifting that Nintendo is working on it for this year. Need to figure out how to save your island, partake in fireworks, or explore other dream islands with Luna? Stay tuned to Shacknews and our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide hub for all of the answers you’ll need to pursue your optimal island experience.