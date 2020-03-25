Nintendo Switch and Switch Lites are currently in very short supply Looking to buy a Nintendo Switch while practicing social distancing? You may very well be waiting a while due to a recent shortage.

Stuck inside? Wishing you had a Nintendo Switch to jump into the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right about now? You may be waiting quite a while.

With the threat of the global coronavirus pandemic going on right now, it's become difficult to secure certain items, and it looks like the Switch has become one of them. Right now, the original Switch is nowhere to be found, and is especially scarce at brick and mortar stores across the country.

"Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way," Nintendo said to GameSpot in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

What's more, prices have gone up as they're being sold by third-party sellers looking to turn a profit. The original Switch typically retails for $300, but is difficult to be found at the moment so you'll be paying upward of $400 or so if it's important to you to secure one now.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is typically about $200, and it's less difficult to find, but it will still be higher in price if you're forced to buy it anywhere other than official retailers. That's typically the case with any product that becomes scarce, but with people spending so much time inside, of course they want a Switch to get through these hard (and occasionally boring) times.

Are you looking to buy a Switch? Maybe you can help each other out in the comments below. Be sure to let us know if you've had a difficult time procuring one.