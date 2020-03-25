Animal Crossing: New Horizons achieved record Nintendo Switch sales in Japan Animal Crossing: New Horizons sales have been through the roof. The game has achieved record-setting sales of physical copies in Japan on its first weekend.

People have been waiting a long time for a good, new Animal Crossing game and it shows. The game has been nearly universally beloved by critics and players alike, but now it also has the sales to prove it. In its first weekend, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a new sales record for Nintendo Switch games in Japan, topping out other massive-selling titles for the system.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Japan first weekend physical sales numbers were posted in a recent report from Famitsu on March 25, 2020. According to the article, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold an estimated 1.88 million physical copies, achieving the highest selling weekend of any game in Japan to have launched on the Nintendo Switch. It tops previous smash hit Nintendo Switch titles Pokemon Sword & Shield, which sold 1.365 million in its first weekend in Japan according to Famitsu, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which did 1.24 million in similar settings according to Gamesindustry.biz. Safe to say Animal Crossing: New Horizons has topped the charts by quite a stretch.

Whether you go it alone or with friends, there's a lot of good reasons Animal Crossing: New Horizons is selling so well.

It’s no wonder, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very good time. We thought so in our Shacknews review and so do players around the world. There’s a multitude of fun things to do in the game and its easy to get lost in how relaxing it is (when you aren’t being chased by spiders and stung by wasps). Given that this is simply physical units in Japan, we expect the numbers worldwide when collected will be incredible, but for now, it’s a well-deserved accolade for such a genuinely charming title.

