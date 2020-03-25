Nintendo has closed Switch repair service centers temporarily due to COVID-19 Looks like any repairs you need made on your Switch in the US will have to wait for the foreseeable future.

If you've got an issue with your Nintendo Switch at the moment, you may be waiting a while to have it fixed.

Nintendo has officially closed down its US service repair centers in a bid to take preventative measures against the continued spread of coronavirus.

"In accordance with federal and local guidelines, our repair centers are closed until further notice," Nintendo announced. "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding." But it's obviously not going to be forever.

"Once repair services resume, we will work as quickly as possible to get you playing again."

So be sure you don't just send in a system right now – you won't get it to Nintendo and the package will likely just be marked as undeliverable. If you already sent the goods in, well, it will be there with Nintendo until the shop opens back up.

For the rest of us, it's probably time to hope that nothing happens to our systems. It's harder than ever to get things you need with the coronavirus in effect – and a Switch is integral to easier living while we're all social distancing. Be kind to your Switch and other Nintendo systems, y'all. They're going to help pull you through this.