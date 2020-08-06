Apex Legends Season 6 adds Rampart, crafting, and a new weapon A new legend, crafting system, and SMG weapon are on the way for Apex Legends Season 6.

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends is among the most popular titles in the battle royale genre. Well over a year since its release, the game has been supplied with continuous updates, adding new content for players to enjoy. Respawn has released the trailer for Apex Legends Season 6, revealing Rampart, the game’s next legend.

The trailer for Apex Legends Season 6 was shared on the game’s Twitter account and can be found on YouTube as well. In the trailer, we see the game’s titular legends in the heat of battle, with the action being played out in reverse. The chaos leads up to Rampart, the latest legend, firing a turret-like weapon. We then see Rampart is some sort of workshop, donning a welding mask and operating on some sort of weapon.

On the Apex Legends website, we get more insight as to exactly what’s going on in Season 6. Rampart is known for her prowess in underground fight clubs. The character packs some heavy artillery, could one of her abilities be the turret we see her using in the trailer?

Season 6 also introduces crafting to Apex Legends. “Don't like your gear? Collect materials around the map and build something better!” the website states. It’s currently unclear how crafting will work, or what the limitations on it will be.

A new weapon called the Volt is entering the battlefield in Apex Legends Season 6. With a name like Volt, and the “Charge into battle” line used in the description, we speculate that this SMG may be running on energy ammunition.

As expected, Season 6 of Apex Legends will add a new Battle Pass full of unique cosmetics, as well as a new ranked season for players to put their skills to the test. For more on Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, bookmark the Shacknews page dedicated to Apex Legends.