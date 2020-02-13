New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

First Post! February 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews! It's time for your First Post!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Twitter steals the Shacknews Chatty threading style

What next? LOL scripts for Twitter?

Holographic Geoff Keighley will not be at E3 2020 either

Just another crushing blow to the ESA.

Tesla to issue $2 billion in secondary stock offering

Elon recently said on a conference call that Tesla didn't need to raise capital, but here we are.

It's my birthday

I am very old.

So very old.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!
Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 13, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.
Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 13, 2020 11:20 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 13, 2020

    • pullmyfinger legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 13, 2020 11:38 AM

      happy birthday!

    • skankcore legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 13, 2020 11:56 AM

      OMGHTMWTBD!!!

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 13, 2020 11:58 AM

      Happy birthday dude!

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 13, 2020 12:04 PM

      Happy birthday, Asif! :D

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 13, 2020 12:05 PM

      HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASIF

    • G D
      reply
      February 13, 2020 12:06 PM

      Happy Birthday Briefcase Dude!

    • VictoriouSecret legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 13, 2020 12:50 PM

      Happy birthday, capn'. I hope it's a good one.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 13, 2020 1:14 PM

      Happy birthday! 🎂🍰

    • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 13, 2020 1:18 PM

      COACH! I washed your stadium for you! Happy Birthday!

    • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 13, 2020 1:56 PM

      Happy briefcase day!!

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 13, 2020 2:03 PM

      New Shacknews owner? At first I was like AS IF. But then you came. And came again? And you stayed. And you Chatty'd. And it wasn't brief. And a case was made. MAN are we lucky to have you! Happy birthday!

    • deject legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 13, 2020 2:10 PM

      Happy Birthday Asif!!

    • cap n KRUNCH legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 13, 2020 3:49 PM

      Happy Briefcase Day!!!!

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 13, 2020 3:50 PM

      It is breefcase Day :O


      https://i.imgur.com/olm7e0s.gifv

Hello, Meet Lola