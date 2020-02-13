First Post! February 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Twitter steals the Shacknews Chatty threading style
We’ve given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, you’ll see their replies in a new way in your Home timeline.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 31, 2020
This new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations. pic.twitter.com/xNmnAtQFeI
What next? LOL scripts for Twitter?
Holographic Geoff Keighley will not be at E3 2020 either
I am sad to say that I will also not be at E3 2020.— Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) February 12, 2020
Just another crushing blow to the ESA.
Tesla to issue $2 billion in secondary stock offering
.@elonmusk and @tesla continue to make solid decisions by raising 2B in capital after it has reached almost 4X of the valuation last year. So pumped for the future of @Tesla and the push for a renewable future. From @CNBC pic.twitter.com/779DveJ9Xl— Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 13, 2020
Elon recently said on a conference call that Tesla didn't need to raise capital, but here we are.
It's my birthday
I am very old.
So very old.
“Give me all your money. I’m a streamer.” pic.twitter.com/9NjogTlfC2— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 9, 2020
