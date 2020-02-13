First Post! February 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Twitter steals the Shacknews Chatty threading style

We’ve given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, you’ll see their replies in a new way in your Home timeline.



This new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations. pic.twitter.com/xNmnAtQFeI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 31, 2020

What next? LOL scripts for Twitter?

Holographic Geoff Keighley will not be at E3 2020 either

I am sad to say that I will also not be at E3 2020. — Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) February 12, 2020

Just another crushing blow to the ESA.

Tesla to issue $2 billion in secondary stock offering

.⁦@elonmusk⁩ and @tesla continue to make solid decisions by raising 2B in capital after it has reached almost 4X of the valuation last year. So pumped for the future of @Tesla and the push for a renewable future. From ⁦@CNBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/779DveJ9Xl — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 13, 2020

Elon recently said on a conference call that Tesla didn't need to raise capital, but here we are.

It's my birthday

I am very old.

So very old.

“Give me all your money. I’m a streamer.” pic.twitter.com/9NjogTlfC2 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 9, 2020

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.

