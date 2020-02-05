New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational

Shacknews Electronic Sports is entering the competitive Smash Bros. scene with today's announcement of the Shack Smash Tournament Series. First stop, SXSW 2020. Find out more about the Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Ultimate Invitational here!
Asif Khan
Shacknews has been covering competitive Smash Bros. esports for years, and we have also entered into the realm of esports in recent years with our own style of special events at E3 and QuakeCon. Today, it is our pleasure to announce the Shack Smash Tournament Series. Shacknews will be heading to different events across the United States this year to host our very own Super Smash Bros. competitions. Our first stop is Austin, Texas. Join us on the SXSW 2020 show floor at the HyperX Esports Lounge powered by Shacknews on March 20-21 for our first-ever Shack Smash Ultimate Invitational. Shacknews will be inviting 16 of the very best players in the world to compete in front of fans at the Palmer Center. The top 8 players will be taking home a part of the $20,000 prize pool. 

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 will start on March 20 at the Palmer Center in Austin, Texas.

The professional Smash scene is grossly undervalued, in our opinion, and we hope that the Shack Smash Tournament Series will provide more opportunities for players to be rewarded for their hard work. If Nintendo isn't going to do something about the size of prize pools, it might as well be Shacknews. We unabashedly celebrate excellence in video games and look forward to bringing our passion and love for games to the competitive Smash Bros. scene.

The tournament will be livestreamed on the Shacknews Twitch channel, and VODs will be available on our YouTube channel. We will be announcing more details over the next few weeks, including competitors, casters, and other sponsors. We love Smash here at Shacknews, and we look forward to working with the community to help grow the scene. Shack Smash SXSW 2020 will be a double elimination invitational tournament featuring some of the best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players in the world. While we are currently focused on SXSW 2020, we have several more events planned for the rest of the year.  Keep it locked here to find out more about the event leading up to the Shack Smash Tournament Series kickoff at the HyperX Esports Lounge powered by Shacknews on March 20, 2020. 

