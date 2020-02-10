New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

It's time for a very special Shacknews giveaway. Find out how you could win a World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition.
Asif Khan
1

It's time for a very special Shack giveaway. We have teamed up with our friends at Blizzard to give away 10 World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector's Editions. Enter using the Gleam widget below.

World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition Giveaway

Our very own Greg Burke took at look at the World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition in an unboxing video last year. Please take a look.

The World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition giveaway will end at midnight PT on Monday February 16, 2020. We are limiting this giveaway to only US entrants. Please understand.

