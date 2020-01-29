Tesla (TSLA) hits all-time high in afterhours trading on blowout 2020 guidance Tiger Uppercut!

Tesla has reported revenues of $7.38 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.14/share. The company also stated that they will exceed 500,000 units delivered in 2020 as a result of the Chinese ramp of Model 3 and the Model Y ramp in Fremont, California.

Some other highlights from the TSLA Q4 2019 earnings release:

Tesla cash on hand grew by $930 million to $6.3 billion

Tesla had free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of $1.0 billion in Q4 2019

$359 million in GAAP operating income; 4.9% operating margin in Q4 2019

$105 million in GAAP net income in Q4 2019

Model Y production ramp started in January 2020, ahead of schedule

Increased Model Y AWD EPA range to 315 miles from 280 miles

Record vehicle deliveries of 112,095 vehicles in Q4 2019

Record Q4 storage deployment of 530 MWh.

This is a developing story....