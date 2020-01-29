New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) hits all-time high in afterhours trading on blowout 2020 guidance

Asif Khan
9

Tesla has reported revenues of $7.38 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.14/share. The company also stated that they will exceed 500,000 units delivered in 2020 as a result of the Chinese ramp of Model 3 and the Model Y ramp in Fremont, California. 

Some other highlights from the TSLA Q4 2019 earnings release:

  • Tesla cash on hand grew by $930 million to $6.3 billion
  • Tesla had free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of $1.0 billion in Q4 2019
  • $359 million in GAAP operating income; 4.9% operating margin in Q4 2019
  • $105 million in GAAP net income in Q4 2019
  • Model Y production ramp started in January 2020, ahead of schedule
  • Increased Model Y AWD EPA range to 315 miles from 280 miles
  • Record vehicle deliveries of 112,095 vehicles in Q4 2019
  • Record Q4 storage deployment of 530 MWh.

This is a developing story....

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 29, 2020 1:32 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Tesla (TSLA) hits all-time high in afterhours trading on blowout 2020 guidance

    • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 29, 2020 1:39 PM

      $$$

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 29, 2020 1:41 PM

      :O

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 29, 2020 1:41 PM

      my tsla options are doing insane right now on investopedia stock simulator

    • bobokiller legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 29, 2020 1:41 PM

      holy fuck.

    • lolpatrol legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 29, 2020 1:49 PM

      So basically, when I'm able to project my consciousness back into the past, I'll ensure that I dump all my money into Apple stock until Tesla appears, then switch it all to Tesla.

      Got it.

      • Evil Benius legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 29, 2020 1:57 PM

        It was like when I was way too lazy to move out of my money out of my corporate stock in my 401K. It was $96 when I started and just hit the mid 430s. Laziness paid off for once.

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 29, 2020 1:58 PM

      I keep seeing articles implying they are making a huge loss, is that true?

      • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 29, 2020 2:06 PM

        just reported net income of ~$100M on ~$6.5B in revenue a little bit ago so not exactly bleeding. definitely not the "bad" situation they were in a couple years ago

        • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 29, 2020 2:07 PM

          ^ for the quarter, if that wasn't clear

        • MrLobo legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 29, 2020 2:12 PM

          That's the part that makes it hard to justify it's high stock price IMO.
          It's income seems to always be on the threshold no matter how many cars it can sell in a quarter.

    • sukabljat legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 29, 2020 2:07 PM

      Was *this* close to ordering an M3, but the 8-10 week wait time (car needed in two weeks) just wasn't in the cards. Next one will be a Tesla!

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 29, 2020 2:13 PM

        You should just rent a car for those weeks IMO.
        Definitely worth the wait.

