9to5 Elon - Episode 06: LEGO Tesla Truck, but show it to me
The gang gets back together for episode six of the 9to5 Elon podcast. Check it out!
The gang gets back together for episode six of the 9to5 Elon podcast. Check it out!
The gang is back after an extended hiatus for the show. Please take a look.
The gang is back after a week off and they tackle all the Tesla and electric vehicle news from the past few weeks.
The 9to5 Elon podcast is back with a look at all the Tesla and EV news from the week. Please take a look.
The gang is back to talk Tesla, hip hop, and universal basic income. Tony does a fine impersonation of Principal Skinner in reaction to Yung Gravy's hit Whip a Tesla song.
We have our first guest on our first real episode of the 9to5 Elon podcast. Check out JB's early impressions of his Performance Model 3.
The first episode of our new Shacknews podcast, 9to5 Elon, is live! Give it a listen.