Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
The Queen of Tides awaits the forces of the Alliance and the Horde, as the Rise of Azshara begins next week.
Shacknews sits down with Blizzard Lead Designer Kevin Martens to get the inside scoop on new changes for WoW: BFA and the Rise of Azshara.
Check out the newest region coming to World of Warcraft with the gameplay video of Nazjatar.
Is the upcoming WoW BFA expansion bringing a new Alliance allied race along with it in the form of Mechagnomes? Check out our latest interview for all the details.
During a live Q&A, World of Warcraft Game Director Ion Hazzikostas confirmed that no new Allied races will appear in the coming Rise of Azshara update.
What is a video game mascot? A miserable little pile of secrets.
As if things couldn't get any better, this new vendor item turns all NPCs into the best boys and girls around.
Find out what Blizzard has in store for players in Battle for Azeroth's first major content update.
As the Battle for Azeroth rages on, Shacknews went to BlizzCon to speak to WoW developers Pat Dawson and Alex Afrasiabi and learn more about what's next, as well as discuss the continued evolution of World of Warcraft.