WoW Arena World Championship 2020: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch The World of Warcraft Arena: Battle for Azeroth Finals is taking place this weekend. Here's everything you need to know.

It's been an amazing four weeks, but World of Warcraft's Arena World Championship: Battle for Azeroth is down to its final eight teams. The top four North American teams and the top four European teams will compete for championship bragging rights this weekend, as well as the distinction of calling themselves the last Battle for Azeroth champions. Yes, this will be the last Arena circuit contested under the Battle for Azeroth expansion before Blizzard switches over to the upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. Shacknews is here with everything you need to know.

How much is the WoW Arena World Championship 2020 prize pool?

The WoW Arena World Championship: Battle for Azeroth is offering separate $100,000 prize pools for the North American and European regions due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, which prevents the world's teams from gathering together in a single venue. Here's how the prize money for each region is set to be distributed:

1st place - $50,000

2nd place - $25,000

3rd place - $15,000

4th place - $10,000

The winning team will receive their share of the prize pool along with the title of Battle for Azeroth Regional Champions.

WoW Arena World Championship 2020 schedule

The WoW Arena World Championship 2020 is down to four teams in North America and four teams in Europe. The teams will battle it out in a double-elimination format with Europe going on Saturday and North America going on Sunday. All matches are best-of-five, except for the Grand Finals, which will be best-of-seven.

Here are the brackets:

The European Finals broadcast will begin Saturday, September 26 at 1PM ET/10AM PT. The North American Finals broadcast begins Sunday, September 27 at 1PM ET/10AM PT.

How to watch the WoW Arena World Championship 2020

The full WoW Arena World Championship 2020 broadcast can be seen in its entirety live on the Warcraft YouTube channel. Alternative language streams are also available in Arabic, French, Russian, and Spanish (EU).

How to watch the WoW Arena World Championship 2020 VODs

Blizzard will regularly update the Warcraft YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.