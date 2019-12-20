World of Warcraft Visions of N'Zoth raid coming in January 2020 World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is gearing up for Season 4, and the lead-up to that is a new raid in Visions of N'Zoth. Get ready for a new battle with an Old God.

Blizzard is already getting ready for 2020 in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth. The popular MMO is gearing up for another season of adventuring, gear collection, PVP battles, and much more, but we won’t have to wait till Season 4 to get in on the full haul of upcoming WoW goodies. A new raid is on the way, bringing back an Old God in Visions of N’Zoth, and it’s coming in January 2020.

Blizzard announced the new Visions of N’Zoth content for Battle for Azeroth on December 19, 2020. Starting on January 21, 2020, players will be able to band together to delve into the nightmarish confines of Ny’alotha, the Waking City and take on a 12-boss raid that will end with a grand battle with the Corruptor and God of the Deep, N’Zoth himself. Along the way, players will be able to recruit new allied races in the fox-like and ferocious vulpera for the Horde and the inventive and diminutive mechagnomes for the Alliance, take part in all new Assaults, and much more.

Visions of N'Zoth brings in a multi-tiered raid to end the Horrific Visions of N'Zoth, filled to the brim with the minions of N'Zoth who will stop at nothing to tear the veil between dimensions apart and allow for the Old God's reign.

Visions of N’Zoth will be a multi-tiered raid with further challenges unlocking on various dates starting with the normal and heroic raids on January 21. You can see the list of full raid unlocks below.

January 21: Normal and Heroic Difficulties

January 28: Mythic Ny’alotha, Raid Finder Wing 1 (Vision of Destiny)

February 11: Raid Finder Wing 2 (Halls of Devotion)

February 25: Raid Finder Wing 3 (Gift of Flesh)

March 10: Raid Finder Wing 4 (The Waking Dream)

Blizzard promises that coming soon after Visions of N’Zoth launches, players can expect to hear more about Season 4, which will bring all new content updates, including new rewards info, Mythic Keystone dungeons, a fresh start on seasonal PVP, and plenty more. So gear up, group up, and get ready to challenge a god to deadly combat as you prepare for a new season and year of WoW leading up to the next major chapter in Shadowlands.