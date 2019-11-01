New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands revealed at BlizzCon 2019

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the next chapter of the hit MMO, will arrive sometime in 2020.
Josh Hawkins
2

Hold onto your butts, World of Warcraft fans. Not only is the rest of this year packed with tons of things for WoW players to do, but Blizzard also dropped a huge announcement for the game during today's BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremonies. The next chapter of World of Warcraft is on the way, and WoW: Shadowlands looks to be an intriguing turn of events for the game's narrative.

In a new cinematic trailer, Sylvanas approaches the Lich King and his armies, taking them on all by herself. The result? A massive fight that ends with Sylvanas taking the Lich King's crown and ripping it into two, tearing the veil between life and death.

The new chapter will focus on players exploring the Shadowlands, a region steeping with ancient power and evil. In Shadowlands, players will be able to pledge themselves to a covenant as they travel around the realm of the dead. The new expansion will also include the boundless challenge of Torghast, Tower of the Damned, and a brand-new level experience.

We’ll continue to keep our eyes out for more information from BlizzCon 2019, so make sure you follow our hub for the latest info and details. Of course, a new World of Warcraft expansion isn’t much of a surprise, but the connotations left behind by the opening cinematic have definitely left many with questions and concerns about the future of Azeroth. What was Sylvanas trying to accomplish by destroying the Lich King’s crown? What kind of evil has she unleashed on the world?

Make sure you check out both of the trailers that Blizzard released during today’s event above. One showcases the new cinematic that they used to introduce the expansion, while the other focuses on the new features you’ll see coming to the expansion when it releases sometime in 2020.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 1, 2019 11:53 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands revealed at Blizzcon 2019

    • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 12:47 PM

      The cinematic was incredible but I'm not feeling the setting at all.

    • briareos99 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 1, 2019 1:38 PM

      My hot take:
      Sylvanus farmed XP until she could solo the Lich King and open a portal to a brand new world where players can fetch 10 Shadow Bunny skins for people they've just met who hand out basic greens that are stronger than weapons forged from the soul of Sargeras or whatever. You'll get to grind reputation for X new Factions Covenants before you kill some previously unknown (twist: he's not unknown) bad guy who is inexplicably more powerful than anything that came before it.

      Whatever.

    • bolneze legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 1, 2019 11:15 PM

      Wasn't really expecting the next expansion to be announced

    • jwnin legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 2, 2019 4:10 AM

      I was certain they were going to announce something about the faction split.

      This is all okay, but feeling like a bit of a miss on how bolvar could have returned, and sylvanas is too overpowered.

      A bit underwhelmed; same for diablo IV which is very similar to the D3 engine with new graphics and models.

