World of Warcraft: Shadowlands revealed at BlizzCon 2019 World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the next chapter of the hit MMO, will arrive sometime in 2020.

Hold onto your butts, World of Warcraft fans. Not only is the rest of this year packed with tons of things for WoW players to do, but Blizzard also dropped a huge announcement for the game during today's BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremonies. The next chapter of World of Warcraft is on the way, and WoW: Shadowlands looks to be an intriguing turn of events for the game's narrative.

In a new cinematic trailer, Sylvanas approaches the Lich King and his armies, taking them on all by herself. The result? A massive fight that ends with Sylvanas taking the Lich King's crown and ripping it into two, tearing the veil between life and death.

The new chapter will focus on players exploring the Shadowlands, a region steeping with ancient power and evil. In Shadowlands, players will be able to pledge themselves to a covenant as they travel around the realm of the dead. The new expansion will also include the boundless challenge of Torghast, Tower of the Damned, and a brand-new level experience.

We’ll continue to keep our eyes out for more information from BlizzCon 2019, so make sure you follow our hub for the latest info and details. Of course, a new World of Warcraft expansion isn’t much of a surprise, but the connotations left behind by the opening cinematic have definitely left many with questions and concerns about the future of Azeroth. What was Sylvanas trying to accomplish by destroying the Lich King’s crown? What kind of evil has she unleashed on the world?

Make sure you check out both of the trailers that Blizzard released during today’s event above. One showcases the new cinematic that they used to introduce the expansion, while the other focuses on the new features you’ll see coming to the expansion when it releases sometime in 2020.