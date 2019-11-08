New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?

Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Shack Staff
18

Welcome back to Shack Chat, a weekly column where the Shack staff discusses a topical issue, game, or company, and then opens the floor for our Shacknews Chatty community to weigh in. This week, we're talking about Blizzard Entertainment, one of the industry's most beloved publishers and developers.

Before we dig in, let's establish some context. Hong Kong's people have been staging demonstrations against a bill that, if put into action, would allow Hong Kong to detail and extradite fugitives from other territories with which the government does not have extradition agreements. The protestors gave demands that included investigations into police misconduct, among others.

After his victory at the Asia-Pacific Grandmasters tournament, blitzchung gave an interview in which he shared his support for the people of Hong Kong. Blizzard, which hosted the tournament, immediately cut off the interview, fired the broadcasters who'd been interviewing blitzchung, suspended the player for 12 months, and revoked his winnings.

The company's actions spurred a backlash online as well as protests by developers on the studio's Irvine, California-based campus. Blizzard responded by giving blitzchung his money and halving his suspension from one year to six months. At BlizzCon '19, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack gave an apology, stating that the company had acted too quickly.

This week, the Shack staff has been discussing the company's actions, and wants to know:

Question: Are you boycotting Blizzard? Or, have you ever disagreed with the actions one of your favorite developers have taken? If so, what was your response?

Yes - Blake Morse, Reviews Editor

I went through a lot of revisions for this week’s question and I think what it boils down for me is Blizzard appears to have sided with China and took some aggressive steps to prove it. While they’ve dialed back on blitzchung’s punishment it’s still not enough to fix the fact that they were willing to appease China’s desires so quickly to begin with. It reminds me a lot of when the NFL started cracking down on players who were taking a knee. Both of these situations involve people trying to draw attention to oppressed minorities being censored by foundations that could have let them have a platform. It’s disappointing, but hardly shocking.

Admittedly, it’s not that difficult for me to boycott a company who doesn’t have any games I’m actively playing. I was into Overwatch when it initially came out, but I haven’t played it in over a year, and I don’t have to worry about Destiny since it’s now just owned by Bungie (not that I’ll be going back to it anytime soon either). I loved Diablo 2, but I haven’t played it since I was a teenager essentially. It’s not hard for me to avoid a company who has nothing intriguing to offer me at the moment, so in some ways it’s like I’m already set to boycott by default. The real test will come when they put out something I am into, like if they announced a new Lost VIkings game or Rock and Roll Racing.

As for my job in the press, I don’t think I would ever stop reporting on a company even if I didn’t like them because information is an important thing for people to have no matter what it’s about. But I don’t think that telling people the news is the same thing as a glowing endorsement. Especially if I’m editorializing and end up tearing them a new one. 

For now, I sincerely hope that Blizzard’s J Allen Brack not only meant what he said before the BlizzCon 2019 keynote, but that they actually stick to those convictions and show themselves to be more than China’s bootlicks, which is frankly what they look like right now to me. 

Yes - Asif Khan, Briefcase of our age

Diablo 2 Battle Chest
Diablo 2 Battle Chest

It is almost impossible to exist in 2019 without engaging with a product or service with ties to China. That being said, it is easy to draw a line in the sand when it comes to a company’s behavior. Blizzard reached that point with me when they decided to ban blitzchung and two commentators for post-game comments in favor of liberation for Hong Kong.

I will not be buying any new Blizzard games as a result, but we will continue to cover the company here at Shacknews. Luckily, I have plenty of comrades… I mean staff members who will jump on the opportunity to play the latest video games for review, guide, preview, and gameplay coverage. I have yet to delete Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher as I sometimes have to capture Overwatch gameplay, but I certainly won’t be adding to my library on there any time soon. 

I own an iPhone made in China, but Apple has never done anything this brazenly against the Freedom of Speech. Many of our game consoles are made over there too, and Tencent Holdings is gobbling up companies left and right. It is incredibly difficult to decide how exactly to voice your opinion in the face of this, but I recommend looking at each company’s actions on a case by case basis. 

The fact that the Chinese government is influencing the messaging of a U.S. media company is very troubling. I will likely avoid companies who compromise their brands by kowtowing to the government of a country that is rounding up muslims and imprisoning dissenters.

No - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Editor

Tournament
Hearthstone Grandmasters Global Finals at BlizzCon 2019

This is a tough question for me, because I've made it clear that Hearthstone is one of my favorite games of all-time. I've come to truly enjoy covering the best that Blizzard's had to offer. But it's been over the last few weeks that's cemented my response, seeing the developers at Blizzard and the community come together to represent what the company's ideals can and should be.

It started the first week of the blitzchung controversy, where the rank-and-file of the Irvine campus came together to stage their own protest, expressing their own feelings on the matter by covering parts of the campus statues. Then it was in seeing everybody at Blizzcon coming together to lift each other up, to celebrate what it means to be a community united. They're friends and families, they're artists, they're writers, they're people with passions. It's a reminder that management is always the first face everybody sees and they should be held accountable for their terrible actions. But the community and the workers are the ones who I'll ultimately stand behind.

Blizzard is bigger than its management, just the way that Activision is more than its management, EA is more than its management, Telltale was more than its management, Ubisoft (back when it was at its worst) was more than its management. It's possible to support the people of Hong Kong and also support the good that Blizzard still stands for.

Yes and no - Greg Burke, Lives in the Video Mines

Greg Burke - BlizzCon
Greg Burke (right)

I’ve been a fan of Blizzard and their games since I was introduced to WarCraft II. I’m pretty appalled at their behavior lately. It’s pretty obvious that the current CEO, in my opinion, is doing what’s he’s told to do through Actvision. I’ll continue to play and cover their games on Shacknews, and I’ll do so without bias on their stance on China, but I won’t give them money anymore.

They needed to make a stand, and they didn’t. Granted any big company would’ve done the same thing if a player or developer took a stand on any politician or politican matter: Trump or Bernie Sanders, medicare for all, Immigration or anti-Immigration. Companies hate being tied to controversial politics that directly affect the shareholders. What really gets me mad is when a company comes out and says, in effect, “Don’t punish the developers for something the board of suites decided.” My response to that is simple, don’t put your consumers in a position where they have to in the first place. If you want to express your distaste for Blizzard, just don’t give them money. Play Overwatch, HOTS, and Hearthstone all you want, but just resist the urge to spend cash on the game itself.

Yes, with a caveat - David L. Craddock, Longreads Editor

Since childhood, I’ve held two companies in high regard: Nintendo, and Blizzard. They’ve been constants. Nintendo is the company that introduced me to video games as a hobby. I’ve enjoyed Blizzard’s games since the first Diablo, but that franchise and its creators (plural, always and forever) have influenced my personal and professional lives. My Uncle Brad, who’s been a father figure since I can remember, worked at Blizzard North during my high school years. As a graduation gift, this relative, my uncle, flew me to San Jose for a week, and one of our activities was a day trip to Blizzard North, where I got to hang out with the Diablo 2 crew a week or two before the game shipped. That connection opened doors that got me started on my path to becoming an author. My Stay Awhile and Listen series (which doesn’t earn Blizzard a dime) has been a bestseller; it put me on the map, so in a way, Blizzard put me on the map.

I’m a privileged person. I’m a white, heteroexual man living in the USA. That’s not to say I haven’t had more than my fair share of problems, but those problems come from a shared set of challenges that anyone can relate with: finances, relationships, the loss of loved ones. There are countless other problems I’ll never have to face, and thus will not understand. My stance in this matter is part of my pursuit of that understanding.

What Blizzard did to blitzchung and the commentators who had the audacity to do their jobs and interview the winner of a video game feels wrong to me, even though it subjectively is not. Pro players and streamers sign a mountain-sized pile of paperwork that spells out behavior Blizzard considers appropriate or inappropriate. Many Blizzard employees have protested on their campus, and spoken out against their company’s stance. However, they also pointed out that streams sponsored by Blizzard are not platforms for others to co-opt. They belong to Blizzard, and like any other Twitch channel, are subject to Blizzard’s rules. If blitzchung or any other streamer wants to share their positions on their own streaming channels, that’s fine. Blizzard has encouraged this.

I get where Blizzard is coming from. I even agree to a point. In 2019, though, I find it impossible to be nonpartisan, or apathetic to politics. Blizzard has the right to penalize blitzchung and anyone else who goes against the rules outlined for Blizzard’s platforms. I have the right to be disappointed in how they handled their enforcement of this rule, and hope for one of my favorite companies--which, yes, they still are--to do better in the future.

No - Bill Lavoy, Owanjila Resident

Hearthstone
Hearthstone

What Blizzard has done is awful, but Asif’s answer tells you why I’m not likely to boycott them. We just don’t get that luxury in this business. It’s our responsibility to cover gaming news so on that front, I won’t be boycotting Blizzard professionally. However, I won’t be spending my own money on their games or services, so I guess from a personal standpoint I’m boycotting them.

On a side note, I’m at a point where I’m having a hard time keeping up with all the things I should boycott or be outraged by. I’m not suggesting for a second anyone is blowing what Blizzard has done out of proportion, there is just so much noise coming at me these days about what to avoid because of crappy people or companies it’s overwhelming. At the end of the day, though, one of my favorite games, Destiny 2, is no longer associated with Blizzard, and I’m glad that makes it easier to avoid them.

Maybe - Sam Chandler, Guides Editor

World of WarCraft
World of WarCraft

I don’t really play Blizzard games to begin with, so saying I’m boycotting it seems like I’m getting in on the bandwagon for appearances’ sake. 

I also know very little about geopolitics or what’s going on in Hong Kong and China. Part of this is because of how removed Australia is from the rest of the world and its numerous problems, and part of it is my own ignorance.

I’ll go on not playing Blizzard games, as they don’t really speak to me. Unless of course work requires me to play one for guide purposes.

As to whether I’ve boycotted another company due to political reasons, I have not. I have, however, opted to not support a company - such as EA - for their actions on microtransactions. Other companies, like Ubisoft, I tend to avoid as I dislike how their games are becoming one big amalgamation of one another. 

I guess? - Donovan Erskine, Intern

Overwatch
Overwatch

I don’t really play any Blizzard games to begin with. My love for Overwatch fizzled years ago, and I haven’t launched Diablo III since 2015. I never got into any of the company’s other big titles such as Hearthstone or World of Warcraft. With all of that being said, it’s pretty easy for me to put my foot down and say I’m not playing and Blizzard games, because I wasn’t doing it anyway. The real test will come when their newer projects start hitting shelves. I’ll have to see if their complete ineptitude in response to the Hong Kong protests is still strong enough to keep me away from Overwatch 2 or Diablo IV when the time comes.

Big corporations say and do stupid things on a regular basis. I don’t have any immediate examples of times my favorite developers taking actions that rubbed me the wrong way, but I’m sure that if I went back and combed through, my plate would be full of brands and companies to boycott.

No - Brittany Vincent, Senior Editor

Lilith, Daughter of Hatred, as seen in Diablo 4
Lilith, Daughter of Hatred, as seen in Diablo 4

I'm not interested in boycotting any companies for any reason. I have very little time as it is to enjoy the things I want to and admittedly pay zero attention to politics. I'm going to play the games I'm interested in, regardless of where their companies stand, just as I would watch movies, listen to music, or read books by individuals or organizations that others find controversial. I've never boycotted companies in the past, either. 

I'm interested in seeing what Diablo IV has to offer and I enjoy Blizzard games, so I'm going to play them. I also need to play them in many instances to speak on them, so I'm not just going to stop doing that all of a sudden because the general consensus is that Blizzard is doing something unsavory. Life is too short to not enjoy things I’m curious about, and with my extremely hectic schedule, that means spending time with said things whenever I can. 

No - Josh Hawkins, Currently lost somewhere on a beach

Heroes of the Storm
Heroes of the Storm

I’ve never been big into boycotting companies. While I get the idea that “hurt them with the money” that everyone seems to jump on the bandwagon of, I just don’t think it’s really an effective way to get your point across. The problem with boycotting is, you can spend your entire life boycotting someone, but they still have thousands or millions who will continue to support them. Sure, the principle is there, but at the end of the day are you really making a difference at all? Or is it just making you feel good?

When it comes to the Blizzard situation, the way that they handled it was so wrong. But I’m not boycotting them because, at the end of the day, they had rules in place for their system, and someone broke those rules. Did they do it for a good reason? Sure. Absolutely. But that still doesn’t change that they broke the rules and thus Blizzard had every right to punish them in some way. Was the punishment a bit too harsh? Sure. Absolutely. But again, it goes back to “they had the right to do it, this person broke the rules.”

So, no. I’m not boycotting Blizzard, and I don’t really believe in boycotting period. Just how I feel on the subject. Also, I don’t really get to choose what things I cover as someone working in this field, so I don’t have the liberty to shutting things down like others do. I’ve got a job to do, and if I don’t do it, I don’t get to eat. Also, Diablo 4 looks pretty cool.

No - TJ Denzer, News Editor

Blizzard League
Blizzard League

I’m an esports guy. I live and breathe competitive gaming, and Overwatch and Hearthstone are… for the time being… still a part of that sphere. For me it’s bigger than buying or selling games. That might be the bottom line for Activision Blizzard, but their games are bigger than their company. Overwatch League and competitive Hearthstone are living, breathing, fervent communities. They are thousands of hopeful kids playing, grinding, strategizing, and coming together across thousands of miles to engage in a thing they love and/or prove their worth. It’s beautiful to me to see what people can do with these simple games when the community comes together. Many of them might not know about the politics. They just want to play, compete, and share.

“Yeah, but TJ, there’s lots of competitive games. Maybe pick a different community?” Which one? League of Legends? Owned by Tencent. DOTA 2 or CSGO? Owned by Valve which has its own mess of questionable practices. Call of Duty? Still Activision Blizzard. Fighting games? Infiltration came back from domestic abuse allegations and they praised his return. Mind you, I have a love for all of these aforementioned communities and more, but the point I want to make is that there are a lot of bad, dumb things in gaming. They have happened a lot and they will continue to happen. I’m not going to give Blizzard a pass by a long shot. What they did to blitzchung and those two casters was trash and their apology was a joke.

Instead of cutting Blizzard and its communities from my life, I’m going to demand (i.e. scream from the mountaintops) that they be better, and never let them forget the stupid things they did until they prove to me that they are better. And I say unto you, if you claim to love Overwatch League or competitive Hearthstone or other competitive Blizzard games… heck even if you’re into the non-competitive communities like World of Warcraft and Diablo… you should probably demand the same.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 8, 2019 2:02 PM

    Shack Staff posted a new article, Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?

    • johnny rotten legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:13 PM

      I could say yes but the reality is I will be buying Diablo4 day one

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 8, 2019 10:22 PM

        Yea if I’m being honest with myself that’s me too

    • duncandun legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:20 PM

      Lol

    • .frame legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:26 PM

      No.

    • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:32 PM

      Yea, but I was before, too, because blizzard has sucked for the last 20 years.

      • senor135 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 8, 2019 5:20 PM

        20 years ago starcraft 1 was released. before that Warcraft 2 and Lost Vikings 2.

        no expansion for SC1, no Diablo 2, no WoW

    • Stimpak Chopra
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:35 PM

      Boycott or no I couldn't bring myself to play Overwatch any more. The whole theme of the game is the global community and how anyone can be a hero and now that a person has been censored for speaking up against an authoritarian regime that sounds like so much bullshit.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:37 PM

      I'm not part of the cancel generation, but it sure is a consideration now.

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:40 PM

      I haven't bought any of their products since Diablo 2 so, I guess, sort of?

    • bradsh legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:42 PM

      I never supported blizzard anyway. Sadly I did cave and buy CODMW which is a 120gb steaming pile of crashing

      • Downforce legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 8, 2019 2:43 PM

        crashing? never had an issue yet other than the cutscene jank/skipping/lagging

        • bradsh legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 8, 2019 2:45 PM

          Dev error 6328. I've crashed out of campaign probably 12 times so far with this, and then I also had a single ctd. Non overcooked 9700k 1080ti which is rock solid in everything else

          • bradsh legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 8, 2019 2:46 PM

            By "ctd" I mean a crash with no error code

            • Downforce legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 8, 2019 3:07 PM

              yikes. hmmm. I wonder if there's some flat out corrupt files or something. I assume you did the verify files stuff?

              • bradsh legacy 10 years
                reply
                November 8, 2019 3:27 PM

                Yeah. The subreddit is filled with crash complaints

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:47 PM

      Sort of? I cancelled my WoW Classic account. The HK stuff pushed me off the ledge I was already on, though. I might have stayed subbed for another month or two just to poke around with it a little more here and there but this made it an easy choice.

    • royalally legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:49 PM

      No.

    • mnok legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:50 PM

      Until Diablo 4

    • -TKF- legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:52 PM

      Yes. And I hope that they will show that they really mean it when they say they were wrong, when they get the chance.

      Ready to resub when they do.

      But it should be said that it's more important to Boycott products from China to what ever extent possible.

      Fuck China

    • DonkeyPopsicle legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 2:52 PM

      If Sid Meier starts vocally supporting China, then I'll be in a real moral quandry

    • jwnin legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:05 PM

      No, but I wouldn't recommend them as an employer.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:06 PM

      My only purchase of theirs is Overwatch, which I regret.

      Also, resold SC2 without even playing.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:08 PM

      "I own an iPhone made in China, but Apple has never done anything this brazenly against the Freedom of Speech."

      https://www.theverge.com/2019/10/10/20907596/apple-hong-kong-protests-app-removed-china

      https://www.wired.com/story/apple-china-censorship-apps-flag/

      I've said my opinion several times, that the issue is systemic. Criticizing individual companies is good and we should do it. Unfortunately, canceling them doesn't address the root problem, which is that capital has no regard for human rights and that this is what happens when one of your biggest customers is authoritarian. For too long we've associated capitalism with "western values" because the 20th Century was dominated by the US and European democracies.

      There is no good or moral reason we should be doing business with Saudi Arabia, one of the worst human rights abusers in the world, but not only are they one of our most valuable business partners but we also give them support and materials for things like their brutal campaign in Yemen. On the flip side of that we had a bi-partisan push to block Al-Jazeera if they aired a documentary on the influence of Israeli lobbies in Washington, and it worked. We're really not used to being on the other side of this sort of leverage, but China is loaded as fuck.

      Businesses won't do the "moral" thing aside from PR that doesn't affect their bottom line (ie - "woke" advertising that stirs controversy, but not really). Businesses cannot be counted on to do the right thing and "voting with your dollars" has never been less effective because of international customers who don't necessarily share our values. Our focus should be electing people who represent our interests because the function of a company is not to do the right thing, only to make money.

    • jingletard legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:10 PM

      No, but I really don't like the Chinese government impacting free speech using their economy as a weapon against it.

    • senor135 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:16 PM

      not really, no

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:17 PM

      Yes, but, while I wouldn't go as far as MWM above, I haven't been a huge fan of much they've done in the past couple decades.

    • randomjgj legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:26 PM

      No, but then the only thing I'm thinking of buying from them in the foreseeable future is D4, and that's like two years from now? It'll be a whole different world by then.

      I'd really like to boycott China in general, but fuck if they don't make pretty much everything anymore, so that's not a realistic option. Outside of games I'm not really into knapping my own tools out of stone and making my own clothes.

    • Psigun legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:26 PM

      i wasn't playing any of their games currently anyways, so hard to say if i would or not given an actual dilemna

    • johnhead legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:28 PM

      Nope

    • nurglich legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:28 PM

      Only in that I'm not spending what little gaming time I have on Blizzard games, but I probably wasn't anyway.

    • Moonbase Commander legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:36 PM

      Yup

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 3:41 PM

      Not intentionally

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 4:35 PM

      Yeah, HotS and Overwatch were weekly 5+ hour games for me. I haven't touched them in weeks.

    • Head Rush legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 4:49 PM

      No. Pretty much the only things I play are Blizzard/Activision.

    • dromo5 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 4:52 PM

      Kind of. I didn't buy any loot boxes during the Overwatch Halloween event like I normally do but I don't think I'm going full boycott. I'll probably still buy Diablo 4 and Overwatch2.

    • Zek legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 4:56 PM

      No. Generally I'm able to compartmentalize this sort of thing - a few people in the company made a shitty decision, including the CEO, but I don't see it as something intrinsic to their business. I still want to support the development teams. And I think this incident has already done such damage to them that they will tread very carefully around this kind of thing in the future.

      Other companies like Facebook and Twitter I feel much worse about because I think the businesses themselves are harmful, and actively negligent about the damage their services cause to society.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 5:18 PM

      I haven't bought anything from them since diablo 2 so I guess so

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 5:28 PM

      I still play Overwatch regularly, because it's a great game. And if they someday make another great game, I'll probably buy it.

      Having said that, none of their new announcements really excited me. It seems like they are content to just churn out Disney style iterations of all their existing properties for eternity now. Kind of boring.

    • bipolar legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 5:28 PM

      Yeh

    • rasputinreborn legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 5:30 PM

      I technically always have been boycotting blizzard.

      I've never bought a single game from them. Never liked their style.

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 5:35 PM

      i dunno but i will definitely buy less china stuff as much as i can. gap shirts from vietnam. old navy shirts from bangladesh. come on apple make me an iphone from vietnam

      also ive been avoiding china for food entirely, cant trust the food from there

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 6:13 PM

      part 1

      One time I met a Blizzard employee at a Chinese restaurant. He was wearing a black polo with the Blackthorne logo across the shoulder area, and a blizzard logo on the front pocket. I assumed at first he was just an old school fan, but he was sitting with a group of people looking like they were having a meeting, using terms like "development schedule", "API", "seasonal corporate schedule". I had him tagged as a higher-up at that point, maybe upper management in software.

      It was raining lightly outside. The waitress walked up to my table wearing a maroon apron, white cotton shirt and slacks. Her hair was in a classic Chinese-style bun. She asked if I was ready to make my order. I said, "Yeah. What's the most popular thing here?" In a thick Chinese accent, she said "People mostly order the broccoli beef entrée. But our peking duck is also a favorite, even though it's a bit more expensive". I'd never had Peking duck before, so I thought about it for a few seconds, and ordered it. Waitress smiled, took my menu and walked away. I took my phone out and checked to see if I'd missed anything on shacknews or discord. Nothing much going on. I returned my attention to the guy wearing the cool Blackthorne shirt.

      I really wanted to say hi to him. I thought maybe they were working on a sequel to blackthorne? or something? since he was wearing that shirt. You know what? Fuck it. I'm an extrovert, he's probably a cool guy - why not just go n' say hi to the dude, compliment his shirt and come back. What could be the harm. Put my phone in my pocket, got up, walked over to the round table where he and 4 other people were seated and talking. It was then I noticed that he was the only white guy at the table, and the rest were Chinese dudes in business suits.

      Let me tell you, these Chinese dudes looked VERY serious, and did NOT appreciate me walking to their table uninvited.

      To try and dispel the anxiety I reached to the shirt guy to shake his hand. I said, "Dude, don't wanna bother you guys or anything, cause you look like you're having an important meeting. Just wanted to say Im a huge fan of your work and I LOVED Blackthorne back in the day. That's such a cool shirt! Where did you get it?" The rain began to fall harder against the windows, like pebbles falling on tarp.

      The man gulped, took my hand in his, shook it slowly, and smiled, but did not say anything. Not a word. He just looked at me, and both of his eyes were empty as graveyards. His arm was stiff a tree trunk, and his hands were clammy; sweaty like a leather wallet left in a damp room. His grip slowly clamped in on mine, like a vice tightening around a mouse, enough to cause discomfort but not enough to break any bones. It as at this point I knew I had fucked up, and should have just stayed at my table and ate my Peking duck.

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 6:14 PM

      part 2

      Thunder outside like a rake being drawn across the ceiling.

      Hours seemed to pass, but it was only seconds. The Chinese dudes looked at me, and their expression was like razor sharp disappointment, and boredom. My heart began to race. Dude was gripping my hand as if holding on for dear life. What had I gotten myself into? I just wanted to know where he got the fucking shirt. These Chinese dudes, one by one, were scanning me like silent predators, and seemed also to be sharing information about me without speaking a word. My hand continued to ache worse.

      Thunder again.

      "Food ready!" said the waitress from my table. I turned my head around, almost 180 degrees, like the exorcists, and saw the woman with the Maroon apron placing my Peking duck next to my phone.

      .....My PHONE? I thought I had placed my phone in my pocket. In that moment, shirt guy was now crushing the bones in my hand. Sweat dripped down his forehead, and one of his eyes became lazy, pointing the wrong direction. I said "Well, it was nice meeting you guys! I'm gonna go eat my F..."

      "What kind of phone do you have, sir?" interrupted one of the Chinese gentleman.

      "Ph.. phone???" I gulped.

      Thunder outside. In this moment, the blood in my right hand was completely evacuated, and was numb. He was now bleeding from his eye sockets, while staring into my SOUL, making otherworldly cackling sounds under his breath. His jaw lost symmetry and his ears became pointy. WTF? He then repeated something, ever so softly about "the reconstitution of the Chinese empire and slavery for all capitalist pigs"

      "Why do you want to know what kind of phone I have?" I asked.

      SNAP "AAAHHHHH!!!!"

      The blizzard employee's grip had BROKEN my hand.

      "ITS A HUAWEI!!!!!", the waitress yelled in her thick accent, waving the phone.

      Nimble as a bolt of lightning, the Chinese man who'd questioned me rose, unveiled a walther pp7, screamed something in Mandarin at the top of his lungs, and shot me between the eyes. In that same moment, the blizzard employee transformed into something awful, pounced on my limp body before it could hit the ground and began consuming my flesh, ripping tissue from bone, savoring my blood, like I was Peking duck.

    • the_burd legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 8:29 PM

      Sort of? I cancelled my WoW account which is is pretty big deal if you know my history with that game. However, I cancelled because my guild crumbled and I wasn't enjoying live or classic. The Hong Kong thing happened like a week later and I was like "well that's convenient, fuck 'em I guess."

    • mobab legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 8:50 PM

      Playing what I got and kaplan has spoken out against Blizzard.

    • DM7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 8:53 PM

      No.

    • ]aratex[ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 8:58 PM

      Not really, but I also haven't given them any money in a couple of years and don't intend to anytime soon. It's more a protest against their recent crappy games than their recent crappy politics, though.

    • Chod legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 8, 2019 9:21 PM

      Yes, canceled WoW account, wife canceled WoW account and she was a brand new player. Refunded Warcraft 3 Remaster. Refunded 15 year Warcraft box.

      I’ve spent more money with Blizzard than any other gaming company. For me to pull back is a large deal.

      I simply cannot support them when they repeatedly can’t seem to make the right choice. If at some point in the future they do sure but that trust had to really be earned now.

      • Downforce legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 8, 2019 9:23 PM

        You sold your account to rustblade too?!!! 😎

        • DM7 legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 9, 2019 6:47 AM

          ./makes campfire :)

    • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 10:24 PM

      Yep.

    • VictoriouSecret legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2019 11:30 PM

      Yes. Business practices, developer treatment of players, terrible stories and writing, terrible class design.

    • Bamii legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 9, 2019 12:35 AM

      No, haven't even crossed my mind.

    • thaperfectdrug moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 9, 2019 12:37 AM

      yup fuck em

    • master_disaster_17 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 9, 2019 12:44 AM

      Yes, I think I am. And I never boycott anything usually, but this was really bad. I’d like to play diablo 4, but I have to draw the line somewhere on what I’m willing to support. I’ve uninstalled all blizzard products from all my devices, and barring some sort of major development I am done with the company.

    • Kub666
      reply
      November 9, 2019 2:37 AM

      I would if they had any games that interest me. Diablo 4 seems like it will be even worse than Diablo 3, and they have nothing else for me.

      But in any case, there are so many other games made by companies that are not so blatantly pro-China and anti human rights that I don't think I will ever have to consider this dllemma.

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 9, 2019 3:00 AM

      I just renewed my World of Warcraft subscription so that I could join the Blizzard protests in game

    • bolneze legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 9, 2019 3:14 AM

      Yeah but I I've kind of been off their stuff anyway

    • losder5000 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 9, 2019 3:35 AM

      I’ve been successfully boycotting them since broodwars. I think because I was mad they put little hero dudes in WC3.

      And now, China!

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 9, 2019 5:06 AM

      Boycott is a strong word. I don't buy their stuff, but that's because it sucks.

    • flagg209 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 9, 2019 5:38 AM

      Yes, and it hurts.

    • kelerian legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 9, 2019 6:00 AM

      Yes, but I haven't enjoyed their recent stuff. So it's not a big loss for me.

    • rosewood legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 9, 2019 6:23 AM

      I wish I could say I was because what they did was shit and how they handled it was shit.

      But I’ve never played a Blizzard game ever. So I guess I’ve always been boycotting them?

    • TickHeadDog legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 9, 2019 6:40 AM

      No, all my boycot energy is still tied up in BP.

      We're still boycotting BP, right?

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 9, 2019 6:40 AM

      I’d have to have bought a recent game of theirs in order to then not buy a future game of theirs. So I guess not.

    • zefucb legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 9, 2019 7:48 AM

      Yup, Diablo 3 was a disappointment anyway

    • deesoh legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 12, 2019 1:23 PM

      Nope.

