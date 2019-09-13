Shack Chat: What's your favorite Star Wars game?
The Shack Staff discusses their favorite Star Wars games in honor of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
The Shack Staff discusses their favorite Star Wars games in honor of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
As the darkness of fall presses in, the Shack Staff inches closer to the fire to talk about the first games that spooked us.
Discuss your favorite co-op video games with the Shack Staff.
The Shacknews team takes a moment to reflect and discuss their dream PlayStation 5 launch titles.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
With the recent release of Nintendo Switch Online's SNES app, the Shack staff decided to list our favorite games that use Mode 7 technology. Please take a look.
The Shack Staff looks back on classic Zelda games and discusses the titles they'd like to see get the remake treatment.
Borderlands 3 is here and it absolutely rules. To celebrate Gearbox's latest cel-shaded masterpiece, we invite you to talk about the character you're maining!
This week, inspired by Nintendo's continued oddball innovations, the Shack Staff discusses the weirdest game peripheral they've ever used.