Shack Chat: Which Destiny 2 character do you want to make an appearance at WrestleMania?

WrestleMania 40 goes down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this weekend, and with it comes the culmination of so many storylines into ultimate outcomes. Essentially the season finale of WWE, it’s a big night for all stars involved. At the same time, Destiny 2 is building steam with its Into the Light content and there’s so much more to come. With that in mind, the Shack Staff took on an important question: Which character would we want to see at WrestleMania. See our answers below!

Question: Which Destiny 2 character do you want to make an appearance at WrestleMania?

Cayde-6 - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Destiny Guardian

Source: Bungie

Anytime Cayde-6 shows up, it's an event. He was the breakout supporting character for Destiny 2's main story and he's always raised eyebrows whenever he's popped up in any subsequent expansions. He's the single most entertaining character in the series for me, so sure, have him show up and throw a few zingers at Dominik Mysterio. I'd be all for that.

The Drifter - TJ Denzer, Senior Appreciator of Scoundrels

Source: Bungie

The villains, especially convincing ones, are what make the backbone of good pro-wrestling storylines. It’s been said by a lot of people in the industry and fans alike that being a villain without being so cool that fans love you instead of hating you is a hard line to walk. The Drifter is one of the very few characters in Destiny 2 I feel is capable of successfully walking that line. And dangerously so, because for all of the schemes, this guy still radiates charisma and swagger. The master of the Gambit might have wares for you, but behind every word, every offer, and ever decision is an angle he’s plotting to make sure he comes out ahead. To all of my fellow Eddie Guerrerro fans out there, he’s that guy. The Drifter is absolutely Destiny 2’s most lying, cheating, and stealing backstabber in the game, and a great foil to whatever good intentioned hero you put before him.

Insurrection Prime - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Source: Bungie

While there are tons of great characters who would probably wipe the floor with most WWE Superstars, I think it would be great to watch a mech-like boss like Insurrection Prime do work in the squared circle. Probably gonna have to use bloodline rules, because this guy doesn’t play fair.

Eris Morn - Bill Lavoy, Hunter Main

Take one look at Eris Morn and tell me she wouldn’t be the perfect manager for the Undertaker. Yeah, I know Undertaker has retired, but this is a perfect match of creepiness. Don’t believe me? Eris Morn was once stuck in the Hellmouth for years after a failed attempt on Crota’s life. She used an Ahamkara bone to wish for a way out, and her human eyes were replaced with Hive eyes. She can also wield some Hive magic, so that kind of plays right into the supernatural vibe that the Undertaker has had at various points of his career. Imagine the Undertaker nearly defeated during his epic WrestleMania streak, perhaps being buried in a casket, only for Eris Morn to appear, some crazy Hive magic happens, and the Undertaker has three eyes? Yeah, I don’t know if it would be the greatest WWE storyline ever, but I’d watch that.

Lord Shaxx - Sam Chandler, NEEDS MORE YELLING



Source: Bungie

Lord Shaxx would kick everyone’s ass and you all know it. He would be the ultimate anti-hero, yelling non-stop at friend or foe alike, all while delivering some excellent moves off the top rope. If for some weird reason he’s not allowed to fight, he’s the commentator. He’s throwing in Heavy ammo (chairs) for his favorites while summoning capture points (ladders) to give players a thing to focus on. And of course, the helmet stays on.

Xur - Donovan Erskine, Knows a lot about Xur

Xur of Where is Xur fame

Source: Bungie

I don’t play Destiny, but I know plenty about Xur given the guides I used to write for his weekly shop rotations for Shacknews. I know that he’s mysterious, evasive, and that his face is made out of some weird seaweed-looking material. I think all of those traits would make him an interesting WWE superstar, and what better way to make a debut than at WrestleMania? “Show them your wares” would look great on a sign!

Commander Zavala - Dennis White Jr., Community Manager

I’m not going to pretend I know anything about Destiny 2, but I know a whole lot about wrestling and I’m going with Commander Zavala because regardless of in-ring ability, his voice actor, Keith David would absolutely kill it on Wrestlemania commentary. He’d also be a great manager, the promos would be hype with that kind of boastful and domineering voice adding to the production value of the show. He oversees all the Guardian military operations so I think he’d be good as a general manager, even one who helps put together the big matches for the evening. Plenty of potential roles exist for Zavala!

These are our picks for the Destiny 2 character we’d want to see at WrestleMania, but what are your picks? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!