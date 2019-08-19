New Sonic The Hedgehog movie trailer doesn't look that bad
A new Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer has been launched by Paramount Pictures, and it smooths out the rough edges of the first surprisingly well.
Blizzard chose to open their Overwatch 2 portion of the keynote with a breathtaking new trailer dubbed Zero Hour.
Get ready to spend the holidays with Geralt. The upcoming Witcher series debut is celebrated early with an all-new trailer.
The Death Stranding hype train has already left the station, and Kojima Productions dropped a brand new promotional trailer to keep things going. Check out The Drop.
A new Outer Worlds trailer gives players an in-depth glimpse of life in the upcoming Obsidian-produced RPG.
One of the most anticipated games of 2020 got a brand new trailer. Check out the last Final Fantasy 7 Remake video dropped ahead of TGS 2019.
The star of the Transformer films is the featured actor in the new live action PS4 trailer for Black Desert.
The management simulation veterans are reviving the Port Royale series and had a new trailer to show at Gamescom.
The Flavourworks-developed thriller Erica promises players a unique experience that is more than a simple adventure game.
The team behind Friday the 13th was in Germany to show off more footage of Predator: Hunting Grounds.