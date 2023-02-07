Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Destiny 2: Lightfall drops new Strand trailer

The trailer shows off the game's latest Darkness subclass, Strand, which has access to exciting new abilities like the Grappling Hook.
Morgan Shaver
Bungie
A new Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer dropped today which gives players a closer look at the game’s latest in the Darkness subclass, Strand. With this subclass, players will have access to fun new abilities including the Grappling Hook which, as its name suggests, gives players the power to swing around the neon city of Neomuna.

Accompanying the Strand trailer is an “Inside Strand” post on the Destiny 2 blog outlining more of what players can look forward to both in terms of Lightfall, as well as the Strand subclass abilities.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

